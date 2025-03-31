Historic Bageshwar Dham Satsang at Sunil Goel's Numax City Muzaffarnagar: 5000 Devotees Witness Divine Blessings 100-Acre Dream Project

VMPL

Muzaffarnagar [India], March 31: In an unprecedented confluence of faith and futuristic development, Numax City--the landmark 100-acre integrated township by Numax Group MD Shri Sunil Goel--was graced by the divine presence of Pujya Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri Ji Maharaj. The maha-satsang, held on March 29 (Saturday), saw over 5,000 devotees immersed in transcendental bliss as sacred chants and Baba Ji's profound discourse echoed through the township.

In his divine ashirwad, Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri Ji proclaimed:

"This land is blessed by the sankalp (resolve) of Shri Sunil Goel Ji, who has envisioned Numax City not just as a housing project, but as a 'Dharma-Nagar'--a place where modern comforts coexist with spiritual values. The energy here is pure, and I foresee this township becoming a beacon of prosperity, harmony, and devotion. May every family that settles here be blessed with the grace of Lord Hanuman, unshakable unity, and boundless success. Let this city rise as an ideal for New India--where progress never compromises piety."

Responding to Baba Ji's blessings, Shri Sunil Goel, MD of Numax Group, shared his vision with reverence:

"Baba Ji's presence today has sanctified the very soil of Numax City. His words are not just blessings--they are a divine roadmap for us. We are not merely constructing buildings; we are nurturing a 'sanskar-based ecosystem' where families thrive in modern amenities while staying rooted in India's timeless culture. Inspired by Baba Ji's teachings, we will integrate Vastu harmony, green spaces for meditation, and community satsangs within Numax City. This is our pledge--development with devotion, growth with gratitude."

[Key Highlights]

* 5,000+ devotees experienced a transformative satsang under Baba Ji's guidance.

* Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri's historic blessing: Declared Numax City a "Dharmic Smart City" of the future.

* Sunil Goel's commitment: Blending Vaastu-compliant designs, eco-friendly living, and spiritual infrastructure.

* First-of-its-kind initiative: Numax to host monthly spiritual discourses for residents.

[Shikha Garg, CEO Numax Group]

"Baba Ji's energy has redefined our understanding of holistic development. Numax City will now incorporate 'Aatmanirbhar Living'--self-sufficiency in resources, sustainability, and inner peace."

[Chaitanya Goel, Executive Director]

"With Baba Ji's ashirwad, we are introducing a 'Cultural Wellness Wing' within Numax City--featuring yoga hubs, Ganga jal fountains, and a digital library of scriptures.".

[Conclusion]

The satsang marked a paradigm shift in urban development, positioning Numax City as Muzaffarnagar's spiritual-economic nucleus. Blessed by Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri Ji and steered by Sunil Goel's dharmic vision, this 100-acre marvel is now destined to become India's blueprint for enlightened living.

