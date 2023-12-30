Historic cultural exchange and tourism collaboration launched between Vietnam's Lam Dong and India's Leh Ladakh

VMPL

Da Lat [Vietnam], December 30: Today marked a momentous occasion as a pioneering cultural exchange and tourism cooperation initiative between Lam Dong Province, Vietnam, and Leh Ladakh, India, was officially inaugurated in Da Lat, Vietnam. This event signifies a crucial milestone in fortifying the bonds between these two distinguished regions.

Dignitaries present at the launch included Pham S, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Trung Kien, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, Vietnam's Tourisms, Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor and Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh Union Territory of Ladakh (India), along with representatives from pertinent departments and agencies of Lam Dong and Leh Ladakh.

In his keynote address at Samten Hills Dalat, Lam Dong Province, Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, emphasized the profound importance of this event in fostering tourism ties between Lam Dong-Vietnam and Ladakh-India. He underscored the mutual commitment to promoting each other's unique destinations as premier tourist hubs.

Dr Sethi further lauded Samten Hills Dalat, a majestic Buddhist heritage construction nestled amidst the picturesque hills, as a beacon not only for spiritual seekers but also for those yearning for serene tranquility and rejuvenation. He expressed confidence that this stunning landmark would attract visitors from across the globe, further strengthening the cultural and tourism bridges between Vietnam and India.

Lam Dong Province, renowned for its temperate climate, breathtaking natural landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, holds immense tourism potential. And Samten Hills Dalat, a highlight of Vietnam tourism in 2023, stands as a testament to Lam Dong's cultural richness, a space established by Drubwang Sonam Jorfel Rinpoche, a venerable monk from Ladakh. This space, the Spiritual & Cultural space of Vajrayana Buddhism certified by Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, includes the world's largest prayer wheel recognized by the Guinness World Record. Samten Hills Dalat, A Place to Return' https://samtenhills.vn/en the place of symbolizing friendship, peace, and cultural diplomacy among Vietnam, India, and other nations.

Pham S, in his address at the opening ceremony, emphasized the event's significance in fostering amicable relations between Lam Dong Province and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. He expressed confidence in further strengthening cultural and tourism ties, paving the way for collaborative opportunities across various sectors.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the Vietnamese government in enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse domains. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Samten Hills Dalat, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ladakh's wonders showcased at the event. This cultural exchange and tourism cooperation program signify a significant stride toward fostering robust ties between Lam Dong and Ladakh, laying the foundation for future cooperation and mutual prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)