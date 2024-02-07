HomeLane Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Promotions

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 7: HomeLane, a pioneer in home interior solutions, announces the promotion of Shilpa Gupta to Chief Supply Chain Officer and Karuna Casuba to Vice President of Human Resources. These promotions are a testament to their exceptional contributions and the company's focus on nurturing leadership talent.

Shilpa Gupta: Leading with Innovation

Shilpa Gupta steps into her new role with a track record of remarkable achievements. "I am incredibly honoured and excited about the opportunity to step into the role of Chief Supply Chain Officer at HomeLane," said Gupta.

Under her leadership, HomeLane has seen a 30% increase in production capacity, a 20% reduction in production to handover times, and a significant decrease in costs. "I see this as an opportunity to contribute on a broader scale and continue fostering a culture of innovation within our team," she added.

Karuna Casuba: Transforming Human Resources

Karuna Casuba, the new Vice President of Human Resources, has been instrumental in restructuring the HR framework since joining in June 2023. "I'm very fortunate to have a passionate, energetic team," Casuba stated.

Her efforts have led to a more than 50% reduction in hiring costs, improved hire-to-join ratios, and enhanced productivity levels without increasing employee count. "At HomeLane, I'm particularly proud of our gender diversity, which is at 35%, and we're pushing to increase this further," she remarked.

A Future Focused on Innovation and Diversity

"The appointment of Shilpa Gupta and Karuna Casuba to these key positions is a testament to our belief in their vision and capabilities," said Srikanth Iyer, CEO and Co-Founder, HomeLane. "Their leadership is crucial for our next growth phase," added Tanuj Choudhry, COO and Co-Founder, HomeLane.

