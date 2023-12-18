HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18: HomeLane, an expert in bespoke home interior solutions, announces the grand opening of its inaugural DOOWUP store in Kolkata, in a strategic partnership with LKG Homes. This launch marks a significant expansion of DOOWUP By HomeLane's footprint, introducing its novel DOOWUP concept to Kolkata's vibrant market.

Located in the heart of Kolkata, the new DOOWUP store spans across 700 square feet, offering a unique and interactive shopping experience in home interiors. This store is set to become a landmark for those seeking innovative and personalized home decor solutions in the city.

Saumya Singha Roy, business head at HomeLane, shares: "The opening of our first DOOWUP store in Kolkata, in collaboration with LKG Homes, is a milestone for us. Kolkata, with its rich heritage and dynamic modernity, presents the perfect canvas for DOOWUP's innovative approach to home interiors."

Mrinmoy Ghosh, owner of LKG Homes, said, "We are excited to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary design, offering our customers in Kolkata a truly unique and personalized home decor experience."

This collaboration aims to enhance the home interior shopping experience in Kolkata, combining LKG Homes' local expertise with DOOWUP's innovative design approach. The Kolkata community is invited to visit the new DOOWUP store and discover a world where traditional charm meets modern elegance in home interiors.

