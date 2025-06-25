Honourable Alka Didi: The Revolutionary Pioneer of "Sahaj Yuga 2.0 - The Second Era"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: At a pivotal juncture in the evolution of spiritual consciousness, Honourable Alka Gupta Mam, President of the Parlance Endowment Society, has ignited a revolution in meditation practices. Her visionary initiative, "Sahaj Yuga 2.0 - The Second Era," unveiled groundbreaking methodologies: activating chakras above the Sahastrar, journeying through ethereal zones, synchronizing with planetary energies, navigating multidimensional realms, and ultimately reaching the legendary "Shunya Sarovar", the absolute zero where Paramatma dwells.

When Alka Mam first began sharing these advanced techniques in 2014, many in the community resisted her radical approach. Yet, undeterred, she immersed herself in eleven years of meticulous research, decoding Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi's lectures and speeches. Her unwavering determination led to the publication of over 1,400 YouTube videos, each demystifying the path to cosmic meditation.

On 8th June 2025, in a landmark workshop at CCRT Hall, Dwarka Sector 7, New Delhi, Alka Mam electrified a packed hall. Attendees came from every corner of India, Kolkata to Tamil Nadu, Meerut to Rajasthan, Jharkhand to Maharashtra, evidence of a grassroots movement sweeping the nation. She masterfully demonstrated how to harness the subtle forces of Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, the Sun, and the Moon through chakra meditation, guiding participants into realms beyond time and space.

With dynamic presentations on fourth, fifth, and higher dimensions of awareness, participants experienced techniques to transcend Agnya, bloom the Sahastrar, and pierce into the four higher chakras: Ardha-Bindu, Bindu, Valaya, and Pradakshina. From ethereal thoughtless states to full communion with cosmic forces, Alka Mam's workshop was a high-octane odyssey into the unknown.

This is more than a meditation seminar, it's a call to revolutionize consciousness. "Sahaj Yuga 2.0 - The Second Era" is rewriting the rules of spiritual practice, empowering seekers to break free from conventional limits and step boldly into the infinite.

