Honouring Service and Patriotism on National Flag Adoption Day

New Delhi [India], August 18: National Flag Adoption Day is commemorated every year on 22nd July, marking the historic occasion when the tricolour was officially adopted as the national flag of India. This significant day serves as a reminder of our shared heritage, and it continues to inspire unity, patriotism, and pride among citizens across the nation.

On this proud occasion, the Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi, honoured a number of distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to society.

These individuals were awarded Certificates of Appreciation in recognition of their unwavering commitment to the nation and its core values. Their efforts exemplify the spirit of service and dedication that the national flag represents.

The CMSB extends heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients and encourages every citizen to uphold the ideals of unity, service, and patriotism embodied by the tricolour.

