HouseEazy Expands to Gurugram with a Grand Channel Partner Summit featuring Aastha Gill

New Delhi [India], March 11: HouseEazy, India's No. 1 platform for resale homes, has entered the Gurugram market by hosting a landmark launch event for it's channel partners.

The event saw a thunderous response with participation from over 500 channel partners. The company showcased it's offerings and future growth plans, including the launch of the 'HouseEazy Yearly Jackpot,' which offers potential yearly incentives of up to Rs. 3.5 Cr for every partner. The evening was electrified by an energetic performance by a leading bollywood singer Aastha Gill.

HouseEazy, is building an end-to-end solution to bring order to the largely unorganised residential resale sector and deliver a trustworthy and transparent buying/selling experience. In a short span of time, HouseEazy has already established itself as a leading player in the space, having concluded transactions over Rs. 1,500 Cr and serving more than 1,600 happy families. The Proptech startup has already raised ~10mn USD capital from renowned venture firms, that has fuelled it's rapid growth and technological innovations.

Deepak Bhatia, Co-founder of HouseEazy, said, "Channel partners are a crucial part of our ecosystem, and the summit is an ideal platform to showcase the exciting opportunities of growing with HouseEazy. We have already build a community of over 3000 partners and plan to build India's largest real estate distribution network as we expand further. This event marks our entry into the Gurugram market, after having successfully delivered a 10X experience to our customers and partners in Noida and Ghaziabad."

Looking ahead, HouseEazy aims to achieve a transaction value of Rs. 3,000 crore within the Gurugram market over the next 12-15 months. This ambitious goal will be supported by a growing team of over 150 professionals and an expanding network of channel partners.

Tarun Sainani, Co-founder of HouseEazy, added, "Our footprint continues to grow, solidifying our position as the leading player in the secondary real estate market. We are dedicated to continuous innovation through technology and process re-engineering to provide exceptional value to all our stakeholders. Our aim is to create a transparent and comprehensive platform that caters to the diverse needs of buyers, sellers, and partners, ultimately becoming the most trusted one-stop shop for all secondary real estate needs."

HouseEazy's full-stack platform for resale homes is revolutionizing the industry by offering a transparent, seamless, and technology-driven experience for both buyers and sellers. By leveraging AI-powered pricing, AR/VR virtual tours, and end-to-end transaction support, HouseEazy is eliminating traditional complexities in secondary real estate. With a strong presence in Noida and Ghaziabad, HouseEazy's entry into Gurugram marks a significant step toward becoming the go-to platform for resale home transactions. The company is also gearing up for further expansion into Tier 1 cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore, reinforcing its position as a market leader in the resale home segment.

Website: www.houseeazy.com.

