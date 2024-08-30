Housing.com & PropTiger.com's Parent Company REA India Ranked 15th in Great Places To Work in Asia List, 2024

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 30: India's leading full stack PropTech company, REA India - that owns Housing.com and PropTiger.com, has secured 15th rank in Best Workplaces in Asia™ list by the Great Place to Work® Institute in the large workplaces category, 2024. This is the fifth consecutive time the company has been featured in the prestigious list, reaffirming its commitment to creating an exceptional workplace Earlier this year, the Gurgaon-headquartered company received the 5th spot among 100 Best Companies To Work For in India in the study conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The institute also recognised it as one of India's Best Workplaces in Retail (e-commerce category) for the fourth consecutive time, Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by ALL as well as among India's Top 10 Best Workplaces for Millennials for the second consecutive time by Great Place to Work® India, 2024.

"The identity of a business does not lie in how its tagline defines it but how its people perceive it. At REA India, all our policy decisions are based on this guiding principle. As a result of this, REA India has been able to win its people's trust and admiration, consequently transforming into one of the fastest growing Proptech companies in India. Being recognised as an employer of choice not only in India but also in Asia further solidifies our standing in the sector," said Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, REA India (Housing.com and PropTiger.com).

"REA India thrives on collaboration and inclusion, prioritizing the voice of employees to shape their experiences. The 'Feeling@Home' chat sessions and 'Blank Canvas' focus groups dive deep into employee sentiments, address concerns, generate innovative ideas, and gather feedback to refine the workplace culture. Rooted in genuine care, REA India has introduced several forward-thinking policies and programs. The Early Cheque-in Policy offers employees access to a portion of their salary on the 15th of each month, ensuring financial flexibility. The Employee Well-being and Assistance Programme (EWAP) prioritizes mental health and overall well-being. The flexible-hybrid work model is tailored to various roles, fostering a balanced work-life dynamic." the company said in its statement.

Furthermore, our collaboration with LinkedIn Learning provides on-demand learning modules for continuous personal and professional development, ensuring that all employees have equal opportunities to learn and grow. We ensure that our people have all the avenues for well-rounded development both personally and professionally. At REA India, we are not just adapting to evolving work dynamics but leading the way in creating a supportive, innovative, and inclusive workplace., it added.

Rohit Hasteer, Chief Human Resource Officer, REA India (Housing.com and PropTiger.com), said, "At REA India, whether you're a newbie or a veteran employee, the feeling of 'COME HOME' is deeply embedded in our culture, elevating the sense of belonging. We believe that when we are driven by a shared purpose and aligned with our organizational values, gREAt things are bound to happen."

"This accolade is a testament to the positive impact of our collective efforts and truly humble us. These achievements not only highlight our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace but also serve as a benchmark for others aspiring to cultivate a thriving culture. We take pride in the environment we've built--one that attracts best talent and inspires other organizations to foster spaces where people can truly excel," adds Mr. Hasteer.

Great Place To Work® identifies the best workplaces in Asia by analysing companies' workplace programmes and surveying over a million employees across Asia on the key factors that create great workplaces for all. REA India has been recognized as one of Top Workplaces in Asia in 2021, 2022, and 2023. REA India has also been featured among the Top 25 Best Companies to Work For in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Our dedication to building a culture of trust, transparency, and expertise has solidified our reputation as one of the country's most preferred employers.

REA India is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ("REA Group"). In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 25+ offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Housing.com

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as India's premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR & VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, company offers a suite of online services through Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 25 cities (tier I & II markets), Housing.com' mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for its valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is part of NewsCorp US.

PropTiger.com

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

