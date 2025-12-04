How CAREERDON Is Transforming India's Career Landscape through Science and AI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: It takes less than 10 seconds to look at a resume by the recruiters. Unless it helps to demonstrate your worth or is designed to work well with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), even the best applicants are dismissed immediately.

This issue came to the attention of Jitendra Bhavsar when he headed IT service delivery in large organizations such as TCS, Chevron, Godrej, HCL, Zensar, and Shell in different countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar. He noticed that 80-90 percent of good candidates had to be sacked early in their career, not due to skill deficiency, but to a resume that did not give a good first impression in a few seconds.

This fact made him begin with CAREERDON Technologie, which has since become the best-known professional resume writing and career counselling brand in India. In 2025, it was rated as one of the top 10 Career Coaches in India in Silicon India Magazine, as well as a winner of numerous national accolades.

Credibility based on Professionalism, performance, and personal independent recognition.

* Established Leadership: Jitendra Bhavsar, Founder & CEO, has more than 20 years of experience in the IT-based development sector within Fasttrack across more than 15 countries globally, as well as in management consulting and recruitment of talent and is an accomplished author with CPRW (Certified Professional Resume Writer), CDCS, CPCC, CCA, PRINCE2 Practitioner, CSM, and ITIL V3.

* Client Trust: Since the professionals were served, over 250 genuine 5-star Google reviews and regular testimonials have been received, indicating a high level of client trust.

2025 National Accolades:

* Bharat Udyog Awards 2025- ( Selected in the career category, The Most Trusted Career Guidance Platform in Pune and India )

* Winner - Pride of Bharat Award 2025 (I CAN Foundation)

* Maharashtra Business Awards - the Best Career Development Services in Maharashtra

* Shortlisted - Digital Excellence Awards 2025 by Easebuzz payment gateway company

* Silicon India Magazine and Enterprise Review Media coverage.

An Integrated, Technology-based Career Bonanza.

CAREERDON is a one-stop, all-in-one site that handles all levels of career development and job-finding preparation:

* ATS-optimised professional cover letters and resumes as strategic career narratives.

* LinkedIn account optimisation and corporate online branding.

* Artificial intelligence-driven psychometric tests and information-driven career mapping.

* Individual career counseling and interview training.

* Digital Portfolios and Custom Personal Career Websites.

* Development of corporate and business profile.

* Future services: Special Assistance on study abroad and higher education in India.

Every deliverable is a penetrative human understanding that is matched with the use of advanced technology to offer clarity, relevancy, and quantifiable influence in the digital-first job hiring environment.

Building India Employable

The principle that guides Jitendra Bhavsar is very clear: the secret of success is where the preparation and opportunity meet each other. Being a skill-based job-search story is hard work, but it is the best-paying investment any professional in the career can make.

CAREERDON is determined to enhance the level of employment in India by providing internationally accredited, AI-based, and high-quality career development services in the form of workshops, institutional relationships, and high-impact social programs.

CAREERDON provides a trusted, end-to-end solution for:

* Fresh graduates entering the workforce

* Mid-career professionals seeking growth or transition

* Senior executives aiming for leadership positions

* Freelancers, consultants, and entrepreneurs who need powerful, professional portfolios, pitch decks, capability statements, proposals, and client-facing documents that showcase their expertise and win business

With its robust Indian pride and the philosophy of the real opportunity being made through excellent preparation, CAREERDON Technologies provides the best and most plausible platform to change careers and professional brands in the country.

