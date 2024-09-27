How Hunar.AI is Revolutionizing Frontline Hiring and Transforming Workforce Management in India

PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 27: Frontline workers represent 80 per cent of the global workforce, yet organisations invest less than 1 per cent of their technology budgets to support and develop them. This growing gap calls for immediate attention, especially as workforce challenges increasingly impact business operations. Hunar.AI is stepping up to address this need, empowering organisations with its mobile-first, generative AI agent that streamlines the entire frontline hiring process--from sourcing to onboarding. Launched in 2022 by Krishna Khandelwal and Dr Shantanu Bhattacharyya, Hunar.AI is revolutionising the landscape of frontline hiring by offering end-to-end automation. Every month, organisations connect with over 2 million candidates through Hunar's AI-powered solutions.

"Frontline hiring has become increasingly complex, causing disruptions across industries. The integration of advanced technology, AI, and automation is critical to enhancing the speed, quality, efficiency, and predictability of the hiring process. Our tech-first approach has yielded exceptional business outcomes, and our 15X growth this year proves the market's demand for effective solutions," said Krishna Khandelwal, Co-founder of Hunar.AI and an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

Frontline workforce hiring has emerged as a significant business challenge, resulting in productivity losses for many organisations. Existing technology often falls short of addressing the specific needs of frontline workers. Hunar tackles these issues with a seamless AI agent that integrates easily with communication platforms such as WhatsApp, enabling recruiters to digitise sourcing, conduct AI-driven audio assessments, manage candidates through CRM systems, and perform multilingual screenings--making hyperlocal frontline hiring simpler and more efficient.

"With the rise of generative AI and the widespread use of platforms like WhatsApp, we identified a unique opportunity to revolutionise the global frontline workforce ecosystem. Our solutions have been widely adopted, validating the urgency and effectiveness of our innovative approach to workforce management," said Dr Shantanu Bhattacharyya, Co-founder and PhD holder from Carnegie Mellon University.

Looking ahead, Hunar is set to launch new features including offer management and deep integration capabilities that will work seamlessly with existing HR systems. These advancements will solidify Hunar as an all-in-one platform for frontline hiring, reducing attrition and increasing productivity.

Today, Hunar.AI partners with leading organisations including Rebel Foods, Udaan, Licious, Aarvi Encon, PhonePe, Bharat Financial, and Tata Capital, delivering practical, scalable solutions for frontline workforce management.

