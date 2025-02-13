How Schools Like The Shriram Universal School Are Ushering In A New Era of Education in India's Tier-2 Cities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: With India's ambitions to emerge as the Vishwa Guru, the need for quality education and global learning experiences, especially for students in tier-2 cities, has become paramount.

As metropolises reach their capacity, it is essential to ensure that students in smaller cities have access to the same educational standards as those in tier-1 regions. This shift is crucial for fostering equitable growth and development across the nation.

In this regard, the Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) stands as a shining example of how universal schools are revolutionizing education beyond the metros. TSUS is a collaborative initiative between the KGK Foundation and the Shri Ram Group, exemplifying the potential of combining two legacies dedicated to educational excellence.

The institution's focus on both tradition and future-readiness creates a distinctive educational experience for Jaipur's students.

"While the Shri Ram Universal School brand is established across India, TSUS Jaipur will blend its revered legacy with the local ethos and the KGK Foundation's commitment to community-driven growth. The curriculum integrates India's rich cultural heritage with modern educational practices, offering state-of-the-art labs, diverse co-curricular activities, and an environment that fosters innovation and leadership," said Sanjay Kothari, Trustee of the KGK Foundation.

Featuring a robust CBSE curriculum, the school emphasizes experiential and activity-based learning to promote critical thinking and adaptability. Additionally, co-curricular offerings like Shri Paryavaran (environmental stewardship), pottery, theatre, creative writing, and dance provide avenues for students to explore their interests, cultivate empathy, and build resilience.

This approach not only ensures academic excellence but also the creation of well-rounded individuals.

"TSUS Jaipur offers a comprehensive range of world-class facilities that reflect the school's commitment to creating a safe, enriching, and future-ready environment. Modern classrooms equipped with interactive teaching aids encourage an engaging learning experience, while a well-stocked library and an audio visual (AV) room support research-driven and multimedia-based education," said Kothari.

Other key facilities of the school include state-of-the-art labs in mathematics, science, robotics, and computers, facilitating hands-on, experiential learning. Moreover, dedicated spaces for sports and physical activities covering basketball, skating, chess, yoga, and aerobics promote fitness, teamwork, and holistic development.

The school fosters leadership and adaptability through various structured programs such as the house system, student council, and editorial board. These initiatives teach children to take initiative, work collaboratively, and make informed decisions.

In addition, the curriculum emphasizes project-based learning, complemented by debates, presentations, and community engagement activities, which collectively enhance critical thinking skills.

With an extensive focus on the well-being of students, the Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) has a dedicated sickbay and professional counselling services to ensure that students receive immediate medical attention and emotional support when required. Furthermore, the institution's expansive transport facilities provide a safe and convenient commuting experience for students and staff.

On the education delivery front, the school ensures that its teachers remain at the forefront of innovative teaching practices with consistent upskilling.

"TSUS Jaipur's educators are trained to integrate modern pedagogical practices such as project-based learning, collaborative group work, and technology-assisted lessons. These methods encourage students to question, explore, and apply concepts in real-life contexts. Additionally, regular workshops and professional development programs ensure teachers remain at the forefront of educational innovation,'' said Kothari.

As these educational models continue to expand and evolve, they will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping a promising future for India, aligning with the nation's vision of becoming a global leader in education and development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)