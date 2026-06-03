India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 3: A decent evening at a multiplex in India can set you back quite a bit. Two tickets at a premium screen in any of the major metros, add some popcorn, and the bill quietly crosses ₹1,500 before you have even settled into your seat. Ticket prices have been climbing steadily, and the convenience fees that booking platforms attach have not helped matters either.

What most people do not realise is that their credit card is probably sitting on a reasonably good movie deal, and they are just not using it. Some of these credit card offers are genuinely worth planning around, not in a couponing sort of way, but in the sense that you could be halving your ticket cost once a month, every month, just by booking through the right channel with the right card.

Let's look at what types of movie offers are available on credit cards and check out one of the best movie credit cards in the market.

The Different Types of Movie Offers on Credit Cards

Buy 1 Get 1 Offers

Buy 1 Get 1, usually written as BOGO, is the most straightforward of the lot. You purchase one ticket, and a second ticket of equal or lesser value comes to you at no additional charge.

Flat Discounts and Percentage Offs

Some cards offer a fixed rupee discount or a percentage reduction on ticket purchases, often through aggregator platforms.

Cashback on Entertainment Spends

Cards with a dedicated entertainment category earn accelerated cashback or reward points on movie ticket purchases. This does not reduce the price at checkout, but the cashback credited over time effectively lowers what you are spending on tickets in aggregate.

Complimentary Tickets

A smaller number of premium cards bundle a fixed allocation of free or heavily subsidised movie tickets into the annual benefits package. These are typically tied to milestone spending thresholds or annual fee tiers.

What to Look for in a Card If Movies Matter to You

If you watch films with any regularity, it is worth checking whether your card is actually earning on that spending. A few things to weigh:

Kotak Cashback+ Credit Card: Buy 1 Get 1 on PVR INOX

For cardholders of the Kotak Cashback+ Credit Card, Kotak Mahindra Bank currently offers a Buy 1 Get 1 deal on PVR INOX movie tickets, available exclusively through the PVR INOX online platforms. This is one of the more accessible BOGO offers in the market, given the Cashback+ card's relatively low annual fee of ₹750 (waived on annual spends of ₹2 lakh or above).

Offer Details at a Glance

How to Redeem

The process runs entirely through the cinema platform at checkout:

1. Visit www.pvrcinemas.com or the PVR App, or www.inoxmovies.com or the INOX App.

2. Select the city, cinema, film, date, showtime, and seats.

3. On the Order Summary page, go to the Offers/Bank Offers section and select "Kotak Cashback+ BOGO Offer".

4. Enter card details and click "Apply".

5. Accept the Terms and Conditions. A confirmation will appear once the offer is successfully activated.

If the transaction does not process correctly after the offer is applied, wait 20 minutes before attempting again.

The Broader Cashback Structure

The BOGO is the headline benefit for moviegoers, but the Cashback+ card's rewards structure covers everyday spending as well. The card earns 5% cashback on online food delivery, groceries, and entertainment, 3% on fuel with an additional 1% surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹500 and ₹4,000, and an unlimited 0.5% cashback on all other eligible spends. Accelerated cashback is capped at 750 reward points per billing cycle, with 1 point equivalent to ₹1. Points are redeemable as cashback through the Kotak Rewards Platform.

Conclusion: A Few Tips on How to Maximise Savings on Movie Tickets

Getting the most out of credit card movie benefits requires a small amount of planning:

* Book directly through the cinema's platform: Most BOGO and discount offers are available exclusively on the cinema chain's own website or app, not on third-party aggregators. Always check the applicable platform before booking.

* Use the correct card at checkout: If you have multiple cards with entertainment benefits, compare the effective saving before applying. A BOGO offer with a ₹250 cap is more valuable for a ₹200 ticket than a 15% discount.

* Track your monthly usage: Most BOGO offers are limited to once per card per month. Keeping track ensures you do not miss the benefit window.

* Check the offer section on your card's product page: Banks regularly update offers. It is worth reviewing the dedicated offers or benefits page of your card issuer before every booking.

* Account for convenience fees: Most offers apply to the base ticket price, not the total including convenience or booking fees. Factor this into your comparison.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)