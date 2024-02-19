HRMS platform provider greytHR unveils a new brand identity

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] February 19: greytHR, a full-suite HRMS platform provider, announced the launch of its new brand identity. Unveiled at an exclusive meet on February 15 in Bengaluru, the new avatar reinforces the company's mission of being relevant, helpful, and youthful in the modern HR tech market.

"Our deep-rooted belief is that the growth of a business is tied to the growth of its people. We are on a mission to help organizations leverage best-in-class people solutions for faster business growth and a better employee experience. Our new brand transformation is aimed at reinforcing this message to our customers, partners, and other well-wishers," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR (greytHR).

Showcasing greytHR as a provider of people solutions for business growth, the new brand identity has multiple elements, including a new-age logo, a refreshed website, and a vibrant color palette. The overall graphic language signifies human potential and growth. greytHR realized this transformation in association with Landor, a global brand consulting firm.

"The times have changed. AI and automation are powering almost everything in the HR function. At greytHR, we have innovated relentlessly to change with the times and meet the demands of a dynamic market. The transformed identity of greytHR reflects our passion to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses by giving them the tech and support they need to bring the best out of their people," added Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR (greytHR).

The new wordmark symbolizes that people are at the heart of everything the company does. The Growth Arc, consisting of three rising circles, signifies their customers' ambition to rise to their full potential and greytHR's promise to support them.

In line with its vision of technological innovation, the company announced the launch of two Generative AI-powered product lines, a platform (Unite Marketplace) with complementary solutions offered by its partners, and a client management solution for payroll service providers.

greytHR (https://www.greythr.com/ ):

greytHR (greytHR) is a comprehensive, full-suite HRMS platform for enhanced people management, used by 23,000+ customers, 2.3 million+ users and 25+ countries. The platform offers 40+ tools in the areas of core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, and employee self-service, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)