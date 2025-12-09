HRS Aluglaze Ltd plans to raise up to Rs. 50.92 crore from public offer, IPO opens on December 11, 2025

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9: HRS Aluglaze Ltd, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products is planning to raise upto Rs. 50.92 crore from its public offer. The public offer will open for subscription on 11 December 2025 and will close on 15 December, 2025. Cumulative Capital Pvt.Ltd is the lead manager of the offer. Shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Highlights:

* IPO opens for subscription on 11 Dec 2025 and closes on 15 Dec 2025; Minimum lot size for application is 2 lots of 1,200 shares i.e. 2,400 shares and multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter;

* Minimum investment required at the offer price of Rs. 96 per share (Higher price band) is Rs. 2,30,400.

* Funds raised through the offer will be used towards funding capital expenditure to set up assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for facade work, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

* For H1FY26 company reported total income of Rs. 26.35 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 8.45 crore, Net Profit of Rs. 4.54 crore ; For Full year FY24-25, total income was reported at Rs. 42.14 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 5.15 crore

* Healthy Returns Ratio as on 31 March 2025 - ROE at 34.24%, ROCE at 15.97%, PAT Margin at 12.22%

The initial public offering of Rs. 50.92 crore is a fresh issue of 53.04 lakh equity shares including market marker portion of 2.748 lakh shares. The total issue offered to public involves 50.29 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs. 10 each at the price band of Rs. 94-96 per share.

Out of the total net proceeds from the issue, Rs. 18.30 crore to be utilized towards funding capital expenditure to set up assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for facade work, Rs. 19 crore towards funding working capital requirements and remaining for general corporate purposes. Total shares offered in the retail category stands at 17.85 lakh.

Minimum application for individual investors is 2,400 shares which translates into a minimum investment of Rs. 2,30,400 at offer price of Rs 96 per share (Higher price band). Lot size is 1,200 shares.

Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. The Company provides standard and customized solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, along with material supply and procurement support. The manufacturing facility is located at Village Rajoda, Taluka Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an area of 11,176 square meters, equipped with CNC precision machinery and powder coating facilities. An expansion of 13,714 square meters adjoining the current facility is proposed. As on September 30, 2025, the Company has 28 active projects.

For H1FY26 company reported total income of Rs. 26.35 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 8.45 crore, Net Profit of Rs. 4.54 crore. For Full year FY24-25, total income was reported at Rs. 42.14 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 10.70 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 5.15 crore. As on 30th September 2025 Reserves and surplus stands at Rs. 10.66 crore and Assets of Rs. 91.16 crore. Company has reported healthy Returns Ratio as on 31 March 2025 - ROE at 34.24%, ROCE at 15.97%, PAT Margin at 12.22%

