Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 08:21 AM IST
Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,53,940, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,79,900

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,53,940, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090. | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,55,680 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,710 in Chennai.
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,260.
                      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,100.
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900.
 
US gold prices climbed more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, building on their best day since 2008 in the previous session, as bargain-hunting and a softer dollar supported bullion.
 
Spot gold was up 2.2 per cent at $5,044.74 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT, after gaining 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain since November 2008. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.
 
US gold futures for April delivery climbed 2.7 per cent to $5,067.0 per ounce.
 
Spot silver rose 2.1 per cent to $86.92 an ounce. It touched a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.
 
Spot platinum added 2.3 per cent to $2,260.50 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium gained nearly 3 per cent at $1,782.85.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

