Bharat Taxi set to launch today: Govt-backed model to take on Ola, Uber

India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi, which is positioning itself as a challenger to established players such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, is set to launch its operations on Thursday after successful pilots in New Delhi and Gujarat.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will launch Bharat Taxi in New Delhi today. Operated by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited , Bharat Taxi is being promoted as the home-grown, driver-owned mobility service. The platform claims to be the world’s largest driver-owned mobility network.

The Ministry of Cooperation said that the platform will place drivers, referred to as Sarathis, at the centre of ownership, operations, and value creation and will free them from exploitative aggregator-based models.

Here's a breakdown of what Bharat Taxi is and how it is different from its rivals, Ola, Uber and Rapido.

What is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi follows a zero-commission model, under which drivers retain the full fare earned. More than two-thirds of its registered drivers are reportedly cab operators, while the rest include auto-rickshaw and bike taxi drivers.

Key features of Bharat Taxi app

The app offers transparent fare structures, multilingual support, real-time vehicle tracking, and 24×7 customer support. The platform also offers enhanced safety features, including driver verification and integration with the Delhi Police and other agencies to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers.

Ride options include AC, Premium, non-AC and XL cabs. The platform promises quick pickups within two minutes and competitive pricing. The minimum fare for up to 4 km is ₹30, fares between 4-12 km are ₹23 per km, and rides beyond 12 km are priced at ₹18 per km.

Similar to other aggregators, Bharat Taxi also integrates with public transit services such as the Metro, allowing users to plan and complete journeys involving multiple modes of transport through a single app.

How is Bharat Taxi different from Ola and Uber?

In the initial phase, 100 per cent of ride payments will go directly to drivers. At a later stage, the cooperative may retain a fee of around 20 per cent, which it says will be redistributed to drivers in the form of incentives.

Unlike existing platforms, Bharat Taxi plans to avoid surge pricing, although dynamic pricing may be applied in specific situations. However, there are likely to be overlaps in driver participation, with many drivers remaining onboard platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido alongside Bharat Taxi.

The cooperative also plans to set up dedicated Bharat Taxi stands at airports and other key locations. Most of the established cab aggregators like Ola and Uber have dedicated stands at airports and railway stations.

Women at the centre

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, over 150 women drivers have joined Bharat Taxi so far. Initiatives such as Bike Didi are also being implemented.

The ministry said that Bharat Taxi prioritises social security for Sarathis through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings, and a dedicated driver support system.