HSBC India presents Vivienne Westwood's First-Ever India Show powered by Tira in partnership with Vivz Fashion school and Ministry of Textile, Govt of Maharashtra

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 25: On 1 April 2025, the iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood is set to host its first-ever fashion show in India against the backdrop of the historic and prestigious Gateway of India, Mumbai, to celebrate the country's rich textile heritage.

The show will present a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces, alongside a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi cotton, and wool, sourced from esteemed textile houses like Khadi India and Aaranya, Gwalior. In collaboration with the Department of Textiles, Maharashtra, Vivz Fashion School, and HSBC India, the showcase highlights heritage preservation, and the skilled artisans keeping traditional craftsmanship alive.

Adding to the grandeur of the show, artists, musicians, actors and leading figures from India's creative industries are expected to attend, making this an evening of cultural celebration.

"Vivienne Westwood's dedication to craftmanship in luxury is evident in its support for local artisans and responsible production. HSBC India is proud to present Vivienne Westwood's India debut, celebrating high fashion and India's rich textile heritage. This collaboration reflects our commitment to preserving artisanal legacies on a global stage."

-- Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India

"Tira is proud to partner with Vivienne Westwood for their India debut, celebrating bold creativity, individuality, and craftmanship".

-- Bhakti Modi, Co-founder, Tira

"Johnnie Walker's philosophy and British heritage resonates with Vivienne Westwood's pioneering spirit, celebrating their debut show in India, a blend of bold creativity and artistic heritage."

-- Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India

"The Porsche Taycan, a symbol of sustainable luxury and innovation, is pleased to support Vivienne Westwood's iconic debut at the Gateway of India."

-- Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, (Infinity Cars) Porsche Centre Mumbai

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Vivienne Westwood, as her commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund's vision. This partnership underscores our dedication to promoting India's rich textile heritage on the global stage."

-- Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund

"Vivienne Westwood's artistry is a global icon of elegance and creativity, just as World Villas by Arihant is the epitome of luxury living--an address for generations. Together, we celebrate bold expression and refined living."

-- Ashok Chhajer, CMD, Arihant Superstructures Ltd

Supported by HSBC India, Vivz Fashion School, the Ministry of Textiles, Maharashtra, and sponsors Tira, Diageo, (Infinity Cars) Porsche Centre Mumbai, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, World Villas by Arihant, and Vedica, Vivienne Westwood's India debut is set to merge heritage, craftmanship and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)