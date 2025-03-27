Hutech Solutions has been awarded the prestigious nasscom sme inspire award 2025!

India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 27: Hutech Solutions, a CMMi Level 3 Global Product Engineering Services and Solutions Company has been awarded the esteemed NASSCOM SME Inspire Award 2025. This prestigious recognition was presented by the Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and Shri Rajesh Nambiar, President of NASSCOM, at a grand ceremony held at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi.

The NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards is an initiative of the NASSCOM SME Council that celebrates the accomplishments of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the technology sector. Now in its third edition, the awards recognize outstanding leadership in business growth, delivery capability, innovation, and workplace business practices. Out of hundreds of applications across diverse segments, Hutech Solutions emerged as a leader highlighting its excellence in product engineering innovation and operational efficiency.

The Journey to Success

The journey began in October 2024 when Hutech Solutions submitted its application and supporting documentation. Over the next six months, the team meticulously prepared detailed reports, fact sheets, and data points to meet the stringent jury requirements. In February 2025, Hutech Solutions was shortlisted and invited for the final round of presentations before a distinguished panel of industry leaders. The award announcement on March 20, 2025, marked the culmination of months of hard work and dedication.

"This recognition is more than just an award - it's an extra boost of motivation for our entire team," said Pravat Ranjan Rana, Founder and CEO of Hutech Solutions. "We are deeply grateful to NASSCOM for providing a platform that highlights the incredible work of technology SMEs and motivates us to accelerate our growth and innovation."

The company credits its success to the collaborative effort of its finance team, technology leadership, and associates who meticulously compiled and presented the required documentation and performance metrics throughout the evaluation process.

Driving Excellence and Innovation

Hutech Solutions achievement reflects its strategic focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence. The company has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver complex technology solutions, streamline operations, and drive tangible business outcomes for its clients.

Looking Ahead

Hutech Solutions remains at the forefront of innovation, driving excellence through the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. By leveraging AI models, machine learning, and intelligent process automation, Hutech Solutions enhances operational efficiency, improves decision-making, and delivers data-driven insights for business enterprises. The company is poised to expand its success in the BFSI domain, focusing on core banking, wealth management, and retail banking segments. With a strong commitment to AI-driven automation and business process transformation, Hutech Solutions continues to set new benchmarks in technological innovation and industry leadership.

About Hutech Solutions

Hutech Solutions is a leading AI-powered global software services and consulting company, specializing in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for the Banking, Financial Services, Logistics & Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism sectors working with Leading Banks, Financial Services, Product Companies and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. With a strong focus on innovation and automation, Hutech Solutions is dedicated to driving customer success through intelligent, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

About NASSCOM

NASSCOM is the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India. NASSCOM is a global trade body with more than 3000 members, which include both Indian and multinational companies that have a presence in India. NASSCOM's member and associate member companies are broadly in the business of software development, software services, software products, consulting services, BPM services, e-commerce & web services, engineering services offshoring. NASSCOM's membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 5.4 million professionals.

For more information, please visit our website at www.hutechsolutions.com

Media Contact:

Swayamprava Nanda

Hutech Solutions

EMail: corporate@hutechsolution.com

+91- 8073989712

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)