Hyundai Mobis Launches the All-New Hyundai Venue Accessories - Style, Comfort & Sustainability

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: Mobis India, staying true to its philosophy of delivering modern, stylish, and durable enhancements, has introduced a complete range of Genuine Accessories for the all-new Hyundai Venue. This exclusive collection is thoughtfully designed to enhance the Venue's bold persona with refined aesthetics and superior comfort. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's customers, these accessories add a smarter, sleeker, and more personalized touch to every drive.

As Hyundai's trusted global partner for Genuine Parts and Accessories, Mobis India ensures that every product upholds uncompromising standards of Quality, Reliability, Durability, and Guaranteed Fit. The newly launched range combines protection, and contemporary design elements that perfectly complement the dynamic character of the all-new Hyundai Venue.

As a part of this new initiative Mobis India has unveiled an exclusive and unique Body Kit for the all-new Hyundai Venue comprising of five main accessories - specially designed to give the Venue a commanding and distinctive road presence. The kit includes:

- Front & Rear Bumper Extenders - Custom-fit, extenders engineered for a seamless integrated look which blends with original bumpers while adding a robust design addition element.

- Body Side Moulding - Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)-moulded with a hyper-silver finish providing a sleek and a protective side profile enhancement with embossed Venue branding.

- C-Pillar Scoop - Engraved with a 3D wings motif, lends a robust SUV look.

- Twin Hood Scoop - Sporty 3D design with a dual finish - gloss black and dark chrome inserts featuring Venue branding for a bold and dynamic appearance.

Aligned with Mobis India's philosophy of Innovation with responsibility and commitment to clean mobility, the newly launched Carpet Mat Premium is crafted from 100% recycled nylon. This eco-friendly material ensures long-lasting durability while supporting a sustainable future.

The Hyundai Venue Genuine Accessories collection spans all key categories of style, protection, comfort, and daily convenience.

Further adding to the styling and protection of the all new Venue, the range also includes: Door Edge Guard, Window Beading, Door Handle Chrome, Door Visor, Hood branding, ORVM Garnish, Side Step, Door Sill Guard and Rear Sill Guard.

Speaking about this, Mr. Myeong Jae Lee, Head of After Sales Parts Business Division at Mobis India Limited, said, "At Mobis India, our focus has always been on enhancing customer satisfaction through innovation, quality, and care. The new Hyundai Venue accessories, including the distinctive body kit and lifestyle range, are designed to make every journey more stylish, safe, and comfortable. In line with our commitment to sustainability, we are proud to introduce the 'Carpet Mat Premium', crafted entirely from 100% recycled nylon."

The complete range of Genuine Accessories for the all-new Hyundai Venue is now available at Hyundai Authorized Dealerships and Mobis Distributor Outlets across India.

Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and Accessories, through a network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various major Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors across PAN India.

Mobis India's strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, Pan-India Dealers & Distributors Network and its end customers. With its global expertise, Mobis India has upgraded the Dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable B2B network, with the aim to provide World-class Service quality to the Hyundai Customers.

For further information, please visit www.hyundaimobisin.com.

