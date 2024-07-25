Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievements Awards (IFEA) 2024 to recognize visionaries and innovators in New Delhi on 18th August 2024

PNN New Delhi [India], July 25: Aimlay, a prominent leader in the edtech industry, is proud to market the Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievement (IFEA) Awards 2024, which is proudly presented by Association for Awareness of Applied Research (AAAR) and Aimlay Foundation. The IFEA Award 2024 is designed to applaud the exceptional contributions of entrepreneurs, organizations, individuals and professionals across various domains. A renowned edtech firm who is committed to make education accessible to all, Aimlay Private Limited, is excited to play a pivotal role in promoting and elevating the significance of the IFEA awards by recognizing the outstanding achievers who have made prominent contributions in their respective domains.

The honorable guests of the IFEA Awards 2024 will experience an enchanting and magnificent event full of excitement, prestige, and thrill at the prestigious Hyatt Centric in Janakpuri, Delhi, on August 18th, 2024 (Sunday). They will have the ultimate opportunity to mingle with renowned and reputable industry leaders while enjoying several networking opportunities, live entertainment, keynote speeches, and much more. The sponsors of the IFEA Awards will also have an exclusive opportunity to showcase their products and services to a wide range of audiences of about 250 industry professionals, prominent leaders, influencers, and other key stakeholders. IFEA awards offers exclusive visibility and exposure, which allows them to connect directly with the audience, build brand awareness and create valuable business relationships. Furthermore, they can grab an exclusive opportunity to get featured on top media platforms, which can reach a broader audience with minimal effort.

Gitesh Gupta, CEO of Aimlay, added, "It is our honor to provide a platform to recognize and applaud the remarkable achievements and exceptional contribution made by individuals and distinguished organizations."

With a wide range of prestigious nomination categories, IFEA awards invite individuals and organizations to be recognized for their remarkable contributions. Ranging from the Community Impact Award to the Academic Excellence Award, the categories seize a wide range of achievements and celebrate excellence in academia, business, mentoring, social work, research, philanthropy, innovation and more.

The interested candidates can visit the official website of AAAR i.e. www.aaar.info to fill in their nomination form and submit their candidacy. Following the initial nomination, selected individuals may undergo an interview round with the esteemed jury members. Subsequently, nominees will be notified of the selection results, with successful candidates advised to secure their VIP seat for the prestigious award ceremony.

In conclusion, IFEA Awards 2024, presented by AAAR (Association for Awareness of Applied Research) in association with Aimlay Foundation, promises to be a pinnacle event celebrating excellence, innovation and leadership. With their diverse candidate categories and transparent nomination process, the awards provide an opportunity to recognize the contributors across diverse disciplines.

As the nominations are now open, we encourage the individuals and organizations to seize this opportunity to showcase their remarkable achievements with like- minded peers and industry leaders. Take this moment to share your success story and strive for excellence alongside innovators and other visionaries.

R.K. Gupta, A visionary & Global Researcher of top Universities around the World, expressed his excitement for the event and stated, "IFEA Awards 2024 will be a celebratory experience which provides an unparallel opportunity to showcase dedication and commitment towards excellence, innovation and leadership."

If you believe you embody the spirit of excellence and innovation, this is the perfect platform to display your achievements and inspire others to reach new heights. You are encouraged to join us at the IFEA Awards 2024 to showcase your talent, dedication, and creativity to a diverse audience of professionals. We believe that your contributions deserve honor, and IFEA provides the ideal platform to celebrate your success and achieve that excellence.

