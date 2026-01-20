ICSI elects its New President and Vice President for the year 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 20: CS Pawan G Chandak elected as the President and CS Dwarakanath Chennur elected as the Vice President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the year 2026 w.e.f. 19 January 2026.

CS Pawan G Chandak, President, The ICSI

CS Pawan G Chandak is a qualified Company Secretary with specialization in Labour Laws and Labour welfare. He is the founder partner of M/s KPRC & Associates with footprints all over India. He has varied experience in the fields of Corporate Law, Foreign Exchange Law, Industrial Law, Legal Metrology, Secretarial Audit, Arbitration matters, SEZ, STPI, EOUs and DOT.

He has worked with large corporate houses and MNCs in the capacity of Independent Director and Advisor and has a deep understanding of the challenges and issues surrounding his areas of expertise which includes handling and advising on corporate legal matters, deal structuring and merger-amalgamations.

CS Pawan G Chandak has been serving the ICSI in different capacities for last many years. He served as the Vice President of the ICSI for the year 2025. Before being elected to the Central Council of ICSI for the term 2023-2026, CS Pawan G Chandak was elected to the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICSI for the term 2019-2022 and served as Secretary of the Region in 2019, Vice-Chairman in 2020 and Chairman of WIRC ICSI in the year 2021. Prior to that he served as the Chairman of the Pune Chapter of WIRC of ICSI in 2012 and 2017.

He is a hands-on-leader with a proven track record of over 20 years in guiding organizations in corporate and allied laws, managing risks, rolling-out new systems and improving operational efficiency and effectiveness.

CS Dwarakanath Chennur, Vice President, The ICSI

CS Dwarakanath Chennur, a Fellow Member of the ICSI, is a B.Com. Graduate from Sri Venkateswara University, and LLB-Special from Gulbarga University. He is also an Insolvency Professional and an empanelled Social Auditor.

Having started his career as a Company Secretary in the year 1992, he worked for different Companies for nearly 10 years, before taking up practice in the year 2002. Presently, he renders services to various private & public companies, including listed and subsidiary of foreign companies, under Companies Act, FEMA, RBI Regulations, and SEBI Regulations. His area of expertise includes Corporate Laws and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

CS Dwarakanath Chennur has served the ICSI as Chairman of the Regulations & Elections Reforms Committee in the year 2025, PCS Committee in the year 2024 and Peer Review Committee in the year 2023. Before being elected to Central Council of the ICSI for the term 2023-2026, he was a Member of Secretarial Standards Board, ICSI for the year 2019 & 2020. Prior to that he served the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the ICSI for the term 2011-2014 and was the Chairman of the SIRC of ICSI in 2013. He was elected to the Managing Committee of Bangalore Chapter of ICSI for two consecutive terms in 2004-2006 and 2007-2010, and served as the Chairman, Bangalore Chapter for the year 2008.

He has also been conferred the title "VIDYA VIKAS", recognizing his excellent service in the field of education by Dr. D.G. Shetty Educational Society, Dharwad in the year 2014.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on top-quality education for students of the Company Secretaries Course and sets the best quality standards for CS members. The Institute has over 78,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its roll.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)