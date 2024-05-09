iDAC Mumbai 2024: A Resounding Success, Marking the Start of a New Era

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: iDAC, the Leading Impact Platform for Changemakers of the Build Industry, organised its 5th Edition at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from the 7th to the 9th of March 2024. For the past 5 years, iDAC has successfully set the benchmark for getting the industry's best & finest together.

This year, the event featured personalities such as Ekta Parekh of reD Architects, Aparna Kaushik of the Aparna Kaushik Design Group, and Vinti Lodha of Lodha. The event commenced with an inaugural session featuring them alongside the ace designer and brand ambassador of iDAC, Gauri Khan.

"iDAC Expo is a phenomenal platform that fosters knowledge sharing and features Indian & international brands from the Architecture and Design industry. It's a brilliant gathering of the industry where ideas are exchanged and collaborations are encouraged," shared Gauri Khan.

With a 3-day lineup of 170+ speakers, 18 content producers, and over 100 brands, the event saw a staggering attendance of over 23,000 B2B visitors. Pavilions dedicated to Interior & Wellness, Light & Collab, Commercial & Hospitality, Green & Landscape, and Facade & Highrise sparked engaging discussions and showcased futuristic ideas by thought leaders. Activities like the Student Program, Art Illation, Vission Wave, and Spotlight added to the excitement. Leading global brands like Artize by Jaquar, Knest Aluminium Formwork, HYBEC-Lighting, AXOR - Hansgrohe, Havells, Marmo Solutions, and Nerolac Paints were the driving sponsors for the various pavilions at the show.

Sponsored by Knest Aluminium Formwork, Marmo Solutions, and Millenium Marbles, the iDAC Infinity Awards 2024 was introduced this year to honour exceptional contributions made in design, architecture & construction. Rupesh Baid of AND Design Co. designed exquisite trophies for the grand occasion. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to legendary Architect Hafeez Contractor.

"I am honoured to have been given this award. I'd like to thank team iDAC for organising this exceptional event for the build fraternity. Architecture is all about balancing the now and the future. We must all come together to build sustainably and use architecture as a force of change," remarked Hafeez Contractor, while receiving the award.

"This has been a success greater than we anticipated. iDAC Mumbai 2024 was more than just an event -- it celebrated creativity, innovation, and collaboration. I am thankful to the build community for coming together wholeheartedly to be a part of this," commented Dhaval Thakur, Managing Partner, iDAC.

"iDAC's 5th Edition commencing in Mumbai was a great start. We have some great events lined up, and we can't wait to bring them to the country. This is India's leading exhibition made for the build fraternity, and with the community's support, it will continue to be so," expressed Siddharth Saraf, Managing Partner, iDAC.

With its Collectives Edition set to inspire creativity and innovation, the next stop in iDAC's journey is New Delhi, at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, from the 17th to the 19th of October, and Hyderabad, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, from the 12th to 14th of December. In 2025, iDAC is all set to come to Mumbai again on the 6th, 7th and 8th of March.

