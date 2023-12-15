IDS Inc forge strategic partnership with NEAR Protocol to boost Bharat Blockchain Network

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 15: In a momentous collaboration, Information Data Systems Inc. and NEAR Protocol are teaming to further strengthen the Bharat Blockchain Network into a position of leadership in the Web 3.0 space.

IDS (Information Data Systems), Currently headquartered in Michigan, USA, was established in the year 1996. IDS enable enterprises and governments to accelerate adoption of new technologies, untangle complex issues that emerge during digital evolution, and orchestrate ongoing innovation. Visit: www.idssoft.com

The NEAR Protocol is a shared, proof-of-stake, layer-one blockchain that is simple to use, secure and scalable.

This visionary initiative involves the development of a blockchain wallet and ID tailored for students and faculty, leveraging NEAR Protocol's cutting-edge technology and seamlessly integrating with the Bharat Blockchain Network through the BOS Discovery layer. Leveraging "Wallet Service of NEAR," this innovative solution is set to revolutionize the issuance of education credentials. The wallet will not only streamline the distribution of educational certificates through decentralized applications (dApps) but will also integrate seamlessly with various third-party applications, enhancing authentication and verifiability.

Chandrashekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE, expressed immense optimism about the transformative potential of this partnership, recognizing its capacity to redefine the educational landscape in India.

Arpit Sharma, Managing Director, India, SE Asia and Middle East at NEAR Foundation, said, "This collaboration marks a pivotal stride towards shaping the future of decentralized education. NEAR Foundation is proud to contribute to the creation of a secure and efficient ecosystem for education credentials."

Sudharshan Reddy Minumula, CEO of IDS Inc., echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strategic significance of the collaboration. "Our partnership with NEAR Protocol and the support of AICTE underscore our commitment to driving innovation in education through blockchain technology. The Wallet Service is poised to revolutionize credentialing processes, providing a secure and transparent framework for students and institutions alike."

Voruganti Aravind, Global Vice President of Blockchain Practice & Products at IDS Inc., highlighted the transformative impact on education. "This collaboration is not just about technology; it's about empowering students and institutions with a secure and decentralized infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to India's leadership in the Web 3.0 era."

This collaboration stands as a testament to the collective commitment of IDS Inc., NEAR Protocol, and AICTE to reshape education through decentralized, secure, and transparent technologies. The partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in the dynamic landscape of Web 3.0, solidifying India's position at the forefront of blockchain-driven innovation in education.

