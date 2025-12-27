IFFCO to Launch 'Dharamrut' at Mega Cooperative & Farmers Conference in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27: IFFCO is set to unveil its latest innovation, Dharamrut, a natural botanical seaweed extract enriched with Amino Acids and Alginic Acids, during the Mega Cooperative & Farmers Conference on 28th December 2025 at the Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Auditorium, GKVK, Bengaluru under the leader ship of Karnataka SMM Dr C Naryanaswamy . The large-scale gathering is expected to host over 3000 farmers and cooperators physically, with a simultaneous live telecast across all districts of Karnataka, ensuring widespread participation from the farming community. A Natural Botanical Seaweed Extract to Strengthen Sustainable Farming Practices Across Karnataka

A Milestone Event for Cooperatives and Sustainable Agriculture

Organized to strengthen cooperative values and promote modern agricultural practices, the conference will highlight IFFCO's efforts in transforming the farming ecosystem through innovation, technology, and farmer-centric solutions. The launch of Dharamrut marks a significant step forward in IFFCO's mission to equip farmers with advanced inputs that improve soil health, enhance crop resilience, and support long-term sustainability.

Dharamrut, derived from natural seaweed and enriched with vital plant-growth components, offers multiple agronomic benefits including improved nutrient uptake, increased crop vigor, and overall enhancement of soil microbial activity. As agriculture transitions towards climate-smart practices, Dharamrut is positioned as an essential complement to modern nutrient management strategies such as Nano Fertilizers.

Distinguished Guests to Grace the Occasion

The conference will be graced by two eminent leaders of the cooperative movement:

* Shri Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO

* Shri K. J. Patel, Managing Director, IFFCO

* Shri K Srinivasagowda Director IFFCO from Karnataka state

All leaders will address the gathering and share their vision for the future of Indian agriculture and cooperative growth.

Leaders' Vision for Farmer-First Innovation

Speaking ahead of the event, Shri Dileep Sanghani emphasized the transformative impact of cooperatives on India's rural economy. "Cooperatives have played a pivotal role in transforming Indian agriculture. By empowering farmers with innovation and knowledge, we continue to strengthen rural livelihoods and national food security."

Reflecting on IFFCO's continual strides in agricultural innovation, Shri K. J. Patel highlighted the significance of advanced bio-based inputs. "Nano Fertilizers and advanced bio-based solutions like Dharamrut mark a new era in agriculture--delivering higher efficiency, reduced input costs, and improved soil health for farmers."

He further added that IFFCO's long-term commitment remains firmly rooted in farmer welfare. "IFFCO's commitment lies in farmer-first innovation. Through cooperatives, Nano Fertilizers, and sustainable inputs, we are enabling farmers to achieve higher productivity with environmental responsibility."

The event will also underline the importance of climate-resilient farming and integrated nutrient solutions. "Sustainable agriculture is the foundation of a secure future. Integrating Nano Fertilizers with natural botanical products is a decisive step towards resilient and climate-smart farming."

A Step Towards a Stronger, Greener Future

The Mega Cooperative & Farmers Conference is expected to serve as a transformative platform, bringing together cooperatives, experts, and farmers to explore progressive agricultural solutions. With the launch of Dharamrut, IFFCO reinforces its mission of delivering sustainable, technology-driven innovations that elevate farmer prosperity while safeguarding the environment. A strategic arrangement has been planned by the State Marketing Team, led by Dr. C. Narayanaswamy, to ensure the immediate availability of Dhara Amruth at all retail outlets across Karnataka.

