IGNITE 2025 Sparks a New Era for User Research in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: After the resounding success of IGNITE 2025, India's first-ever user research conference, User Connect Consultancy (UCC) is set to expand its mission of building a thriving user research community across the country. The two-day conference held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, brought together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to explore the transformative role of user research in shaping products, services, and governance.

One of the key takeaways from IGNITE was the growing need for practical, hands-on user research training. The workshops held at the conference--covering themes such as The Art & Science of UX, Mastering the Art of Decoding Users, and User Research for Product Success--provided attendees with valuable, actionable insights. It highlighted the existing gap in user research education and the need for continued learning opportunities.

Based on this demand, UCC is proud to announce the launch of UCC Workshops, a series of hands-on training sessions aimed at empowering professionals and start-up founders with the skills to conduct effective user research. The workshop series will tour cities across India, starting with Mumbai next month, followed by Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur, Indore, and more.

In addition to the workshops, UCC has begun collaborating with universities to integrate user research education in their curriculum. The initiative aims to develop a comprehensive curriculum that equips design students with the theoretical knowledge and practical tools required to apply user research methodologies effectively in their work.

Shipra Bhutada, Founder of UCC & IGNITE, shared: "IGNITE was not just an event--it was the beginning of a movement to make user research a core part of product development, business strategy, and policymaking in India. With UCC Workshops and our collaborations with academic institutions, we are building the foundation for a stronger user research ecosystem that empowers the next generation of designers and innovators."

IGNITE will continue to engage with the community through regular workshops, online discussions, and events, with the second edition of the conference set to return next year. As the momentum grows, UCC remains committed to making user research a driving force for meaningful innovation and impact across sectors.

