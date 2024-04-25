Ignite Junior College Students Achieve Remarkable Success in TS Intermediate Results 2024

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Ignite Junior College, a beacon of educational excellence, proudly announces outstanding achievements in the Telangana State Intermediate Examination Results for 2024. The students of Ignite Junior College have once again demonstrated their academic prowess, securing top ranks across various streams.

In the Intermediate First Year results, the following students have showcased exceptional performances:

* Pudukaram Sruthi from MPC secured an impressive 467 out of 470.

* Parsha Suresh, also from MPC, achieved a remarkable score of 466 out of 470.

* Mohammed Amjad Hussain from MEC excelled with a stellar score of 491 out of 500.

* Katkuri Chandra Vadan Reddy from MEC closely followed with an outstanding 487 out of 500.

* Nelaturi Joshua from HEC exhibited exceptional performance with a score of 492 out of 500.

* Mallepogu Jashwanth Kumar from HEC demonstrated remarkable ability with a score of 488 out of 500.

* Barla Sneha Reddy from CEC achieved an excellent score of 481 out of 500.

* Siliveri Hema Vamshi from CEC also scored an impressive 481 out of 500.

Continuing their journey of success in the Intermediate Second Year results, Ignite Junior College students continued to shine:

* Rommula Gowthame from MPC set a new standard with an outstanding score of 991 out of 1000.

* Yarlagadda Sai Sreeram, also from MPC, achieved an exceptional score of 959 out of 1000.

* Vannela Anjana Sree from MEC secured an impressive 982 out of 1000.

* C. Jagruthi, also from MEC, showcased exceptional performance with a score of 980 out of 1000.

* V. Allamsetla Eesha Chowdary from HEC demonstrated remarkable ability with a score of 982 out of 1000.

* Sunki Himavarshini from HEC excelled with an outstanding score of 974 out of 1000.

The dedicated faculty and staff of Ignite Junior College, under the leadership of Director Mr. Chintam Srinivasa Reddy, Academic Dean Mr. Anush Reddy, Finance Director Mr. V. Pavan Kumar, and Chief Mentor Mr. NS Reddy, have been instrumental in guiding these students towards such remarkable achievements. Their commitment to excellence and holistic growth has empowered students to reach new heights of success.

Chintam Srinivasa Reddy, the visionary Director of Ignite Junior College, expressed his pride in the students' accomplishments, stating, "At Ignite, we believe in nurturing talent, fostering critical thinking, and instilling a passion for learning. These exceptional results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our faculty."

Anush Reddy, the Academic Dean of Ignite Junior College, plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational experience. His dedication to academic excellence and student welfare has been crucial in the college's success.

"Ignite Junior College has not only prepared me for my academic journey but has also equipped me with essential life skills. The personalized attention from teachers and the focus on holistic growth have been instrumental in my success. I am proud to be a part of Ignite, where excellence truly meets education." - Katkuri Chandra Vadan Reddy, MEC

"I am immensely proud of our students' outstanding achievements in the TS Intermediate Results 2024. At Ignite Junior College, we strive to create a nurturing environment where students can excel academically and personally. These results reflect their hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of our faculty. Congratulations to all the students on their well-deserved success!" Said NS Reddy, Chief Mentor at Ignite Junior College, Hyderabad.

"Studying at Ignite Junior College has been a transformative experience for me. The supportive faculty, innovative teaching methods, and conducive learning environment have helped me achieve my academic goals. I am grateful for the opportunities Ignite has provided, and I look forward to a bright future ahead." - said Pudukaram Sruthi, MPC

Ignite Junior College offers a diverse range of integrated courses, including MPC, MEC, HEC, and CEC, along with specialized programs such as SAT, CLAT, and IPMAT coaching. The institution's student-centric approach encourages individuals to explore their interests, expand horizons, and achieve academic excellence.

Ignite Junior College is a premier educational institution dedicated to shaping bright futures. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership, Ignite offers a diverse range of integrated courses and specialized programs. The college's student-centric approach fosters critical thinking, creativity, and holistic growth, preparing students for successful careers and higher education. Ignite Junior College continues to be a leading educational institution, inspiring students to excel academically, innovate, and become ethical leaders ready to positively impact society.

For aspiring students looking to join Ignite Junior College and embark on a transformative educational journey, admissions are now open. Contact 7997992483 / 7997992482 or visit www.ignitejuniorcollege.com for more information.

