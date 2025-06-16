Ignosis Transforms Whizdm Finance's Banking Data Sourcing with Account Aggregator Orchestration

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 16: As India's Account Aggregator ecosystem experiences 12% monthly growth and crosses Rs 1.3 lakh crore in facilitated loans, financial data infrastructure company Ignosis has partnered with Whizhm Finance Private Limited (Whizdm Finance), a subsidiary of Moneyview Private Limited (formerly known as Whizdm Innovations Private Limited), which operates the Moneyview app to solve one of digital lending's most persistent challenges.

The collaboration has enabled Whizdm Finance to overcome the industry-standard 60-65% success rate ceiling that has constrained AA-based lending despite the framework handling 3.5 lakh approved daily consents nationwide.

"We continuously seek to optimize every stage of the borrower journey. Ignosis's Multi-AA routing solution has significantly enhanced the reliability of our Account Aggregator flow, resulting in a 20% increase in success rates and a 4.5% growth in overall disbursals," says Manoj Dronadula, Senior Director - Products and Head of Loans at Moneyview.

The technology developed by Ignosis creates an intelligent orchestration layer that automatically redirects data requests when any single AA provider encounters issues--prioritizing application completion rather than specific data channels.

"We designed our solution to focus on outcomes rather than processes," says Nirav Prajapati, CEO of Ignosis. "When one AA path faces problems, another seamlessly takes over, creating a consistent experience that treats every application with equal importance."

This breakthrough has enabled Whizdm Finance to scale its monthly volume to 85,000-90,000 successful data pulls, and Whizdm's robust infrastructure is now capable of handling up to 50,000 daily AA pulls, ready for continued growth in demand.

Beyond improving initial success rates, Ignosis implemented a dual consent framework that streamlines the customer journey while extending visibility throughout the loan lifecycle.

Ignosis' robust data infrastructure now provides a powerful foundation for significant future innovation at Whizdm Finance. This infrastructure facilitates smarter, more dynamic risk modeling, optimizes collections strategies with timely financial insights, and supports creating deeply personalized products leveraging ongoing data access.

