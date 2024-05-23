IIFL Home Finance becomes India's leading affordable housing finance company with AUM crossing Rs 35,000 crores and PAT increasing by 32 per cent YoY

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL) has seen its Asset Under Management (AUM) swell from Rs 28,512 cr in FY23 to Rs 35,499 cr in FY24, witnessing a 25 per cent YoY growth, making the company India's largest affordable housing finance company with an average ticket size of Rs 14.26 lac.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

* Home Loans contribute to 77.29 % of the Total AUM totalling to over Rs 27,400 cr

* Average Ticket Size (ATS) for all loans stood at Rs 14.26 lac. ATS for Home Loan is Rs 15.28 lac, and Rs 4.93 lac for Shakthi Loan (low ticket size loan against property)

* Disbursement Volume increased from Rs 10,061 cr in FY23 to Rs12861 in FY24 witnessing 28% growth YoY

* Active Customer Base Increased from 202885 in FY23 to 281514 in FY24

* Over 80% of the home loan customers comprises of Women borrowers and co-borrowers as on March 31st, 2024

* Close to 400 branches in 17 states

* ROA stood at 4.4% in FY24 as compared to 3.9% in FY23

* Healthy ROE of 16.9% in FY24 with capital adequacy ratio of 42.7%

* Yield on AUM stood at 12.6% in FY24 as compared to11.8% in FY23

* NIMs further expanded to a healthy 7.3% in FY24 from 6.5% in FY23

Basis the exchange reporting on May 6, 2024, the company with over 20% shareholding of Abu Dhabi Investments Authority (ADIA), saw its the revenue from operations rise from Rs 2,712 cr in FY23 to Rs 33,17 cr in FY24, recording a 23% YoY growth. The Profit After Tax saw a 32 per cent jump from Rs 768. cr in FY 23 to Rs 1017 cr in FY 24. The NIM's saw an improvement of 80 bps and strengthened from 6.5% in FY 2223 to 7.3% in FY24, with capital adequacy ratio of 42.7%. The Gross NPA also saw over a 60 bps improvement from 2.1% in FY23 to 1.5% in FY24. The Company has the lowest cost to income ratios amongst all affordable housing companies in the country.

Monu Ratra, ED and CEO of IIFL Home Finance, said, "IIFL Home Finance remains committed to providing affordable home loans, particularly to EWS and LIG segments, with a focus on first time home buyers and women borrowers/co-borrowers. We have built a strong moat in India's mortgage lending space and our focus on operational excellence and technology led solutions have resulted in not only growth in AUM, increase in NIMs, reduction in credit cost resulting in better profitability but also fetching more customers who believe in us. The active customer base increased from 202885 to 281514 which reimposes customers faith in the organization and its offerings."

"It's a privilege to have support of investors such as ADIA and DFIs such as DFC, IFC and ADB who have shown trust in us. In just a decade, we have grown from a sub Rs 2,000 cr AUM to a Rs 35,499 crs AUM today! This reflects our commitment to attending to the underserved segments. Our financial performance is amongst the best in the industry, and the next 3 years will see an average growth of 20% in our AUM YoY, with a strong play of phygital operations."

"In coming years, while we plan to expand our reach with the use of our digital capabilities, we will focus on tapping the deeper geographies of the 17 states we are present in. States such as Gujarat, Rajasthan and others exhibit a huge potential of demand of housing and subsequent loans. We are also working on technological interventions which will help us built customized application process for customers from tier 3 and 4 markets, resulting in smoother customer experience and eventual lesser loan approval time."

IIFL Home Finance Ltd., a champion for sustainable housing practices, also secured a total funding of over $ 450 million in FY 23-24 from DFIs such as U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and others to support affordable and green housing for low-income and economic weaker sections. This not only reinforces IIFL HFL as a leading affordable housing company but also aligns with the government's vision of Housing For All, promoting financial inclusion, environmental and social responsibility, and will be instrumental in addressing the affordable housing gap in India.

About IIFL Home Finance Ltd.

IIFL Home Finance Ltd., the largest affordable housing finance company which is a subsidiary of IIFL Finance Ltd., with 79.59% shareholding, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 20.41% stake in the company in 2022. As of 31st December 2023, the AUM stood at Rs 32,927 cr of which home loan is 77%. The Return on Assets (ROA) for the period is at 4.4%. IIFL Home Finance Ltd. is dedicated to providing home loans, empowering the EWS/LIG segments to achieve home ownership. Partnering with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. champions eco-friendly building practices, promoting sustainable development. With a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure offers a seamless loan experience, streamlining the process from application to closure. The company's asset-light model, enabled by co-lending arrangements, allows expansion of their reach into deeper markets across India. IIFL Home Finance Ltd. goes beyond financing homes. They contribute to building a sustainable and inclusive future, one affordable home at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)