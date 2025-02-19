IIHM Announces Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration on AI in Hospitality Across 50 Countries

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19: In a landmark initiative, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), under the aegis of the International Hospitality Council (IHC), has announced the Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration on AI in Hospitality, bringing together 50 countries in a collaborative effort to integrate artificial intelligence into hospitality education and industry practices.

* Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHM and Chairman of the International Hospitality Council UK, launches a groundbreaking book on AI in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The declaration, spearheaded by Dr. Suborno Bose, the iconic Founder of IIHM and CEO of IHC UK, establishes a framework for global cooperation among 50 hospitality colleges, creating a platform for sharing AI-driven knowledge, best practices, and innovations.

This was announced at the closing ceremony of the 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2025--the world's largest culinary competition for young chefs--this initiative highlights the urgent need to embrace AI, or as Dr. Bose describes it, 'Advanced Intelligence'.

Speaking at the event, he stated, "The Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration is a comprehensive framework to integrate AI into hospitality education worldwide. It prioritizes inclusivity, human-centric values, and sustainability, ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the essence of hospitality. AI is not artificial--it is 'Advanced Intelligence'."

As part of this initiative, hospitality colleges from 50 participating countries will be encouraged to introduce and intensify AI-driven teaching methods and campus operations. IIHM will provide strategic leadership to ensure successful implementation.

AI as a Non-Negotiable Tool for the Future of Hospitality

The Knowledge Sharing Declaration is one of many steps taken by IIHM to ensure the hospitality industry remains future-ready. By integrating AI as an indispensable tool, the initiative aims to improve operational efficiency while enhancing guest experiences with a more personalized, human touch. The declaration also outlines collaborative efforts, including curriculum integration, partnerships with governments and NGOs to bridge the digital divide, and the development of AI solutions that support sustainable tourism.

A Pioneering Book on AI in Hospitality

Coinciding with opening of the 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2025 in Goa, Dr. Bose, in a milestone event, launched a groundbreaking book, Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism & Hospitality, which explores the intersection of AI and hospitality. Each chapter presents real-world examples of how AI enhances guest satisfaction, sustainability, and operational excellence--ranging from predictive maintenance to sentiment analysis and zero-waste initiatives.

"This book serves as a vital resource for students, educators, and industry professionals, demonstrating how AI can complement, rather than replace, the human essence of hospitality," said Dr. Bose.

Global Roundtable Discussion on AI in Hospitality

Following the book launch, a first-of-its-kind AI global roundtable, featuring leading hospitality experts and young chefs from 50 countries, took place on February 2, 2025. Chaired by Dr. Bose, the panel included:

* Professor David Foskett (OBE), Chairman, International Hospitality Council

* Chef Neil Rippington, Global Director, IIHM & Instructor in Culinary Psychology, Harvard University

* Chef Sarah Hartnett, UK-based Pastry Chef & Chocolate Consultant

* Neville Noronha, OSD to Goa's Minister for IT & Tourism

Speaking at the event, Chef Rippington remarked, "I wish the 50-plus generation was born 30 years earlier because today's young professionals are already AI ambassadors."

The AI Global Roundtable and the launch of the book highlight the growing importance of AI in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Institutions will be encouraged to integrate the book into their knowledge-sharing processes, expanding its reach and impact. The initiative calls upon industry leaders, academic institutions, and governments to support AI-driven innovation while maintaining hospitality's core values of empathy and inclusivity.

Industry Leaders Applaud IIHM's AI-Led Vision

Leading hospitality figures have praised IIHM's AI-driven approach:

* Chef Ranveer Brar (Celebrity Chef & MasterChef India Judge): "AI at IIHM addresses a much larger workforce challenge. The industry once feared AI would replace jobs, but we now understand that if used wisely, it enhances skills and transforms professions."

* Padmashri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: "Technology is a tool--it doesn't have a soul. Hospitality professionals must bring the soul while using technology as a support system."

* Professor David Foskett: "AI doesn't eliminate jobs; it enables professionals to deliver better, more personalized guest experiences. IIHM is setting an example by balancing technology and the human touch."

* Dr. Bose's leadership, through initiatives like the Young Chef Olympiad and the AI-driven declaration, reaffirms his commitment to innovation and excellence in hospitality education. His visionary leadership and inspiring contributions continue to influence the evolution of the global hospitality industry.

