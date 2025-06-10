IIHM Receives National Honour for 'Excellence in Global Hospitality Education' from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 10: The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has added another remarkable milestone to its legacy. At the ABP Smart Education Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, IIHM was presented with the 'Excellence in Global Hospitality Education' award by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, recognising the institute's pioneering contribution to global-standard hospitality education and transformative technological integration.

During the ceremony, Minister Pradhan lauded IIHM for redefining hospitality education in India by "building global pathways from Indian classrooms," and credited the institution with contributing to India's growing soft power in service leadership and innovation.

The award was received by senior executives of IIHM New Delhi on behalf of Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM, entrepreneur, visionary educationist, and globally recognised AI evangelist in the hospitality domain.

Reacting to the conferring of this award Dr Bose said, "This recognition is a testament to IIHM's vision of inclusive, future-forward education that fuses tradition with technological intelligence. It strengthens our resolve to position India as the global epicentre of hospitality learning."

AI + Hospitality: A Revolution Led by India

Dr Bose has been at the forefront of driving the global conversation on Artificial Intelligence in hospitality and tourism. In 2024, his groundbreaking book, 'Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism & Hospitality,' was launched by Union Minister for Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at the Bharat 24 Summit in Goa.

Minister Shekhawat saw the book as a visionary roadmap that places India on the frontlines of intelligent hospitality and credited it for "offering a model for the ethical and strategic integration of AI in a people-first industry."

The book has since become a reference point for both academic institutions and hospitality enterprises exploring AI in operations, personalisation, guest experience, and workforce transformation.

Global Hospitality Joins Hands: 60 Countries Sign the Knowledge Sharing Declaration

In an unprecedented global initiative, IIHM led the creation and signing of the Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration on AI in Hospitality Education, bringing together educational institutions, thought leaders, and policymakers from over 60 countries.

This declaration envisions a collaborative global framework to share curricula, research, practices, and AI innovations that can uplift hospitality education equitably across developed and developing economies. It promotes chain-agnostic, brand-neutral learning with a focus on inclusivity, accessibility, and AI literacy for students and professionals alike.

The initiative underscores IIHM's status as a convening power in global hospitality education, capable of bridging continents through technology, pedagogy, and purpose.

NamAIste - The World's First Hospitality GPT is Made in India

In February 2025, Dr Bose and IIHM made headlines globally with the launch of NamAIste - IIHM Hospitality GPT, the world's first generative AI-powered knowledge engine for the hospitality industry.

Unveiled at the IIHM Young Chef Olympiad in Goa before delegates from 50+ countries, the platform was developed in collaboration with Entiovi Technologies, a leading deep-tech solutions provider. NamAIste is India's first domain-specific Large Language Model (LLM) designed exclusively for hospitality operations, learning, research, and innovation.

Dr Bose has called NamAIste "India's gift to the global hospitality world - made in India, made for the world."

This latest national recognition by the Union Education Ministry further strengthens IIHM's mission to shape the next generation of global hospitality leaders through transformative education, global collaboration, and ethical AI innovation.

