IIIT Hyderabad collaborates with Athlyte Inc. to develop advanced algorithms and data models for sports analytics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), and Athlyte Inc. will collaborate to develop advanced algorithms and data models for sports analytics. These models and algorithms will serve to enhance Athlyte's Next Generation Sports Communicators Technology Platform. This platform will use natural language processing and advanced search techniques, to help US college sports communicators be able to search for stats and other sports information as well as generate narratives from the data using advanced language models.

The IIITH team, led by Prof. Manish Shrivastava, will jointly work with members of Athlyte's team on projects, including developing a natural language-based search engine specific to Athlyte's sports data and architecture and generating sports content and stories using data mining, pattern recognition, AI and deep learning technology.

Dr. Kiron Shastry, President and CEO of Athlyte Inc., said: "The partnership between IIITH and Athlyte brings together a high performance team that will deliver cutting edge solutions, to help make college sports communicators more effective. I am really pleased at the speed at which the IIITH team understood the requirements and has developed solutions that go a long way to optimize data extraction from text files. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with IIITH."

Dr. Manish Shrivastava, Assistant Professor at the Language Technologies Research Center, and faculty lead for the Athlyte-IIITH partnership, said, "With the current advances in natural language processing and the fact that sports analytics have not benefited much from these advances, I am really looking forward to this partnership, and I believe together we could make significant impact in this area."

About the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Sciences, Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in

About Athlyte Inc.

Athlyte Inc., a DE USA incorporated company, is a sports analytics company serving U.S. college and university sports communicators to help fulfill their mission to promote student athletes, the University brand and generating fan engagement by delivering interesting content and narratives. Athlyte's solutions have generated significant positive feedback from college sports communicators. View what communication leaders say about Athlyte at the College Sports Communicators Convention, Las Vegas, June 8-12, 2024, at www.athlytesports.com.

