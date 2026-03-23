IIJS Bharat Tritiya 2026 Opens in Bengaluru with Strong Industry Participation

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23: The 4th Edition of IIJS Bharat Tritiya 2026, India's third-largest and one of the most comprehensive Gem & Jewellery B2B exhibitions, commenced on a grand note today at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Organized by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the three-day expo (March 21-23, 2026) witnessed an impressive turnout of exhibitors, industry leaders, and trade visitors from across India and abroad on its opening day.

The first day saw participation from trade visitors across 500+ Indian cities and over 40 countries, reinforcing the global relevance of the platform. Special attractions such as The Select Club - Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery, Innov8 Talks, and networking sessions created a dynamic business environment.

A major highlight of the event was the participation of Padmesh And interacting with its Founder & CEO, Mr. Subha K Prusty, a young & energetic entrepreneur envisioning to preserve and globalize this heritage craft. It showcased the prestigious GI-tagged Cuttack Rupa Tarakasi (Silver Filigree)--a delicate and intricate art form from the Silver City of India, Cuttack. As India's first and only authorized user license holder of this GI product, Padmesh continues to revive and promote this traditional craft on global platforms., the company is redefining the future of Indian silver artistry.

Adding to its achievements, Padmesh Industries has become the first company to export GI-tagged Cuttack Rupa Tarakasi to the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone for Indian handicrafts. This development reflects the growing international demand for heritage products and highlights the positive impact of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on July 24, 2025.

Mr. Subha K Prusty, Founder & CEO of Padmesh , said,

"Our participation at IIJS Bharat Tritiya 2026 is a proud moment as we bring global attention to Cuttack Rupa Tarakasi, a heritage art that deserves international recognition. Becoming the first exporter of this GI-tagged product to the United Kingdom is not just a business milestone, but a step towards empowering artisans and preserving India's rich craftsmanship."

Mr. Dillip Kumar Prusty, Chairman of Padmesh, added,

"This achievement reflects our commitment to bridging traditional art with global markets. With strong support from GJEPC and favorable trade policies like the India-UK FTA, we are confident that GI-tagged products like Rupa Tarakasi will gain the global platform they truly deserve."

The Padmesh Industries delegation engaged actively with stakeholders, policymakers, and international buyers. The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries including Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, who personally showed inclination for adorning a heritage craft piece designed by Padmesh; Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman- GJEPC, personally assured us to support the promotion & revival of dying craftsmanship of Cuttack Rupa Tarakasi ; Mithilesh Pandey, Senior Director, GJEPC; and Kaushik Ghosh, Director, GJEPC.

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body driving India's gem and jewellery exports since 1966, continues to play a vital role in strengthening India's global footprint. With over 10,000 members, it remains instrumental in connecting Indian craftsmanship with international markets.

The opening day concluded with strong business enquiries, vibrant networking, and positive industry sentiment, setting a promising tone for the next two days of the exhibition.

IIJS Bharat Tritiya 2026 will continue on March 22 and 23, with expectations of increased participation and high-value global business engagements.

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