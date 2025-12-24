IILM University Hosts Three-Day IEA Conference on India's Vision of Viksit Bharat @2047

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24: The 108th Annual International Conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA), organised by IILM University, Greater Noida, concluded successfully after three days of intensive academic deliberations on the theme "India's Approach to Viksit Bharat @2047: Perspective of Emerging Global Complexities and Realities."

The conference was graced by the presence of Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Hon'ble Governor, as Chief Guest during the valedictory session. In his valedictory address, Hon'ble Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla remarked that "such forums provide an important platform to understand and deliberate upon India's policies; without meaningful dialogue, a global perspective cannot truly emerge." He highlighted the critical role of the digital economy, startup ecosystem, and investments, expressing confidence that India has the potential to become the third-largest economy in the world, while reiterating the inclusive vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas."IEA Honours Dr. Kanta Prasad with Lifetime Achievement Award at 108th Annual Conference.

Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Hon'ble Minister for Agriculture, Education and Research, Government of Uttar Pradesh, graced the gathering in the inauguration session reflecting the national significance of the event. A major highlight of the conference was the conferring of the Lifetime Achievement Award upon Dr. Kanta Prasad, recognising his enduring contribution to economic scholarship and policy discourse.Shri Kalraj Misra, Former Governor of Rajasthan, shared his valuable thoughts on the day two of the conferencein his address in the Memorial session.

The three-day international conference brought together eminent economists, policymakers, academicians, researchers, and students from India and abroad, providing a robust platform for dialogue on India's developmental priorities amid global economic uncertainty, technological transformation, and geopolitical realignments. In total, 52 eminent speakers contributed to the deliberations, and 74 research papers were presented across plenary sessions, memorial lectures, and parallel technical sessions.

The conference commenced on December 21 with a formal Inaugural Session, where Prof. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, welcomed the delegates and emphasised the relevance of sustained academic dialogue in shaping India's long-term economic vision. Prof. A. P. Pandey, President, IEA, highlighted the Association's historic role in economic thought leadership, while Prof. Amitabh Kundu, Conference President, IEA, presented a critical assessment of regional imbalances, inclusive growth, and structural transformation. ProfIndu Varshney, General Secretary, IEA, chaired sessions and contributed for the successful execution of the conference. The Inaugural Address by Shri Surya Pratap Shahi underscored the importance of agricultural reforms, education, and research in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Key academic engagements included Plenary Sessions on financial reforms, agricultural revitalisation, digitalisation and AI, labour market transitions, external trade, and geopolitical alignments, along with memorial lectures honouring stalwarts such as P. R. Brahmananda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and P. K. Bhargava. The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, delivered in the presence of Shri Kalraj Misra, reflected on Vajpayee's nation-building vision and its continued relevance in contemporary governance.

The conference also featured a Special Session on the Uttar Pradesh Economy, examining the state's role in India's broader development journey, and emphasising regionally balanced, technology-enabled, and inclusive growth strategies. Cultural performances, including a Kathakali presentation by Sahil Suresh and the BA Psychology team, added a rich cultural dimension to the academic proceedings.

The conference concluded with a strong consensus on the need for inclusive growth, financial and agricultural reforms, MSME development, technological capability, good governance, and state-specific policy strategies, reaffirming the commitment of the Indian Economic Association and IILM University to advancing informed economic discourse aligned with national development priorities.

For further information contact www.iilm.ac.in

