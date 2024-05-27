IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Launch Executive Programme in Strategic Management to Empower Leaders with Strategic Management Excellence

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: In an age defined by relentless market dynamics, the ability to anticipate, adapt, and capitalise on emerging opportunities is essential for organisational success. Additionally, achieving sustained differentiation and profitability for businesses hinges on their ability to make a shift towards strategic management. Acknowledging this pivotal need to equip professionals with the ability to leverage new technologies and think strategically, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a leading business school which is ranked 4th amongst all B-schools in India (ranked by FT-100), announced the launch of its 6th batch of Executive Programme in Strategic Management in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

This 7-month high-impact programme is thoughtfully designed for senior and mid-level professionals aspiring to ascend to leadership positions that spearhead corporate strategy and growth. Additionally, it is tailored for senior executives already in pivotal strategic roles but seeking to enhance their capabilities in end-to-end strategy formulation and execution, thereby propelling their organisation's business growth initiatives forward.

According to the 2023 Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Survey by Deloitte, organisations are increasingly structuring strategy as a formal function with a dedicated lead and personnel, a 22% increase to 74% of organisations surveyed in 2023 compared to prior years. It further mentions that how the ever-changing market dynamics and continuous uncertainties have pushed organisations to invest more into the Strategy function. And, as more disruptions and challenges emerge, the investment into Strategy talent and capabilities will only intensify with time. This programme rightly identifies these trends and addresses the critical need for professionals to bridge the gap between strategy planning and execution.

The IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in Strategic Management offers immersive live online learning sessions delivered by top IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts as well as a 2-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. It also includes a capstone project guided by IIM Lucknow Faculty, real-world case-studies, hands-on learning through business simulations and an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. The programme includes modules such as strategic management, strategy formulation, strategy implementation and contemporary themes.

The key learnings of this programme include:

* Developing a strategic mindset to shape and amplify competitive advantage in a dynamic environment

* Enhancing critical thinking and strategic decision making skills to propel business growth

* Gaining Insights into formulation and implementation of effective and focused business strategies

* Forging proactive leadership competencies to navigate business challenges and opportunities

* Understanding and leveraging digital business models and emerging technologies to drive digital transformation and innovation

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Lucknow to launch this high-impact programme that will not only enhance professionals with strategic acumen but will also empower them to drive tangible business outcomes. Programmes like these play a pivotal role in equipping professionals across functions with an end-to-end strategic perspective and an ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between strategy planning and execution. We at Emeritus remain committed to bringing high-impact programme to help professionals navigate modern world complexities with confidence and emerge as strategic leaders in their respective domains."

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/Diploma holders (10+2 +3)/Postgraduates with a minimum of five years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,56,000 plus GST (Discount of INR 6,000 available until May 30, 2024).

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

