IIM Lucknow Launches Empower: Leadership Programme for Women Professionals to Shape Future-Ready Leaders

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25: As women professionals increasingly steer innovation, growth and organisational transformation, they require opportunities that sharpen their strategic edge. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, in collaboration with TimesPro, a leading higher-edtech platform, has therefore opened admissions to the inaugural batch of Empower: Leadership Programme for Women Professionals, a dedicated women leadership programme in India. This executive education programme develops strategic readiness, influence and impact for women aspiring to decision-making roles and future C-suite responsibilities.

The 10-month Empower: Leadership Programme for Women Professionals tackles leadership challenges unique to women professionals and helps them cultivate a distinctive executive presence. Across 15 high-performance modules covering emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, financial insight, growth forecasting, branding and sales, and digital fluency, participants strengthen core leadership capabilities. At the same time, they master negotiation, team leadership and innovation. The programme also builds boardroom confidence, strategic decision-making and organisational insight so that participants can lead AI-enabled, digital-first transformation with conviction.

India continues to see rising demand for women leaders who can drive transformation and organisations are investing in diversity-led leadership pipelines. Industry research shows that companies with greater gender diversity at senior levels outperform peers on profitability and innovation, while global studies, including those by McKinsey, underline how women leaders strengthen people-centric leadership, team cohesion and organisational resilience. As organisations prioritise inclusive growth, structured leadership programmes play a critical role in accelerating women's progression into strategic roles. Against this backdrop, the Leadership Programme for Women Professionals offers comprehensive development that supports a holistic journey from managing teams and business challenges to shaping organisational strategy and leading transformation.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Madhumita Chakraborty, Chairperson MDP, Programme Director of ELPWP Batch 1, IIM Lucknow said, "With the Leadership Programme for Women Professionals, we aim to nurture confident, capable and credible women leaders who influence key decisions and shape organisational outcomes. We use real-world cases, simulations and reflective practice to help participants sharpen their judgement, broaden their strategic perspective and act with clarity and courage. We intend this journey to deepen both competence and confidence throughout their leadership growth."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "At TimesPro, we remain committed to creating rigorous yet accessible learning pathways for working women professionals. Through LIVE sessions, applied projects, leadership clinics and continuous feedback, learners embed new behaviours directly into their roles. The programme surrounds them with mentorship, peer learning and practical toolkits that help them navigate organisational complexity, overcome barriers and accelerate their careers with greater impact and confidence."

Distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty deliver the Leadership Programme for Women Professionals via TimesPro's Direct-to-Device platform, using LIVE online lectures, case studies, peer discussions, simulations and assignments that fit around professional commitments, alongside a three-day on-campus immersion at IIM Lucknow. On successful completion, learners join the IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni network, enhancing their professional visibility, leadership credentials and long-term career opportunities.

Women professionals who hold a degree with at least 50 per cent marks and have at least 5 years of work experience, are eligible to apply for the programme.

About IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 7th in NIRF 2024, stands among India's premier business schools with global recognition through AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA accreditations. With a 200-acre main campus in Lucknow and a strategic presence in Noida, the institute delivers world-class management education, high-impact executive programmes, and industry-driven research, shaping leaders for the future of business.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

