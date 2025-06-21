IIM Udaipur Concludes Executive Education Training Program for PM SHRI School Principals in Collaboration with RSSP Jaipur

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 21: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur), in collaboration with the Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad (RSSP), Jaipur, successfully concluded a five-day leadership development program titled "Achieving Excellence in School Education through Leadership" for the Principals of PM SHRI Schools. Held from June 16 to 20, 2025, this immersive training initiative aimed to build transformative leadership capabilities among school leaders to support the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and drive academic excellence in Rajasthan's schools.

The program sessions encompassed several critical dimensions, including curriculum design, pedagogical strategies, and assessment methodologies, as well as infrastructural access, adequacy, functional efficiency, and aesthetic considerations. Each of these elements was discussed with analytical depth, emphasising their strategic relevance to school development.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in a wide array of interactive sessions, case discussions, and peer learning experiences delivered by esteemed IIMU faculty and industry experts. The Program included sessions of various topics such as Enhancing Team Building Skills, 21st Century Challenges of School Education, Developing Knowledge Creating individual, Enlightened Leadership, Approaches to School Development, Learning and Value-Based School Development, Academia Interface with CSR, Operational Efficiency and Leadership, Change Management, Digital Advancements in Education etc.

A total of 237 PM SHRI School Principals were nominated for this program, across multiple cohorts to ensure focused and participatory learning.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment.

IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716078/IIM_Udaipur.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/5381390/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)