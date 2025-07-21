IIM Udaipur Confers Diplomas to 63 Graduates of PGDBAWE Program

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the Convocation for its Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives - PGDBA-WE (Batch of 2023-25) on Saturday, 19th July 2025, at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. The Convocation Address was delivered by Mr. Sumit Neogi, CHRO & Executive Committee Member for MEISA region at FedEx, who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation. The concluding address was delivered by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by Prof. Vijayta Doshi - Dean of Programs at IIM Udaipur, Prof. Amish Dugar - Chairperson of PGDBAWE and EMBA Programs, faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the graduating batch.

In this Convocation of PGDBA-WE, 63 students graduated with the gold medal for scholastic performance, awarded to Mr. Rahatul Ashafeen.

The convocation ceremony began with a welcome address by Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean of Programs at IIM Udaipur. She warmly welcomed the graduating students, the chief guest, and other dignitaries, and reminded the graduates of their lasting connection to the institute. "Always remember that IIM Udaipur is your other home, and the doors of this institution will always remain open to you," she said. "You are now the brand ambassadors of IIM Udaipur--stay connected."

In a compelling and deeply reflective address, Mr. Sumit Neogi shared five personal and professional stories that underscored timeless lessons in leadership, humility, and the value of staying connected to purpose.

"Each story," he noted, "was either lived or learned--etched in my journey, shaped by others, or born from the cultures I've been part of."

From learning that true respect stems not from the chair one holds, but from the person one is, to discovering how credibility must be earned afresh in every new role, the address weaved together anecdotes from early sales stints, boardroom challenges, and leadership turning points. One particularly powerful takeaway was the '24-48 Principle'--a reminder that policies shaped in comfort cannot serve those working in tougher, real-world conditions.

Closing on a note of clarity and impact, he emphasised:

"People don't worry about the shipment; they worry about where it is. Likewise, in leadership and service, it's not about what's promised, but about what's visible, reliable, and real."

In his concluding address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, the Director, reflected on the past year of growth at the institute and shared an inspiring message with the outgoing batch.

He highlighted key milestones, including IIM Udaipur's continued presence in the prestigious Financial Times and QS Global rankings, and the extension of its AACSB accreditation for another six years. The institute also added several new faculty members and celebrated research achievements, with five publications in top-tier FT50 journals over the past year.

On infrastructure, he shared the institute's pioneering step of using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to expand facilities, making IIM Udaipur the first IIM to do so.

Speaking directly to the graduating students, he urged them to continue learning, take risks, stay grounded in ethics, and become job creators rather than job seekers. "Lead with integrity and a sense of social responsibility," he said, "and remember that this institute will always be your home."

He concluded by encouraging graduates to stay connected and contribute to the institute's future as proud alumni.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

