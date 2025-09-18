IIM Udaipur Partners with MoSPI, NITI Aayog, and Bhashini to Strengthen India's Data, Monitoring, and AI Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU), one of India's fastest-growing and globally recognised management schools, has entered into a series of landmark collaborations with leading national institutions to advance India's data, monitoring, and artificial intelligence ecosystem. These partnerships reflect IIMU's commitment to driving innovation, evidence-based policymaking, and inclusive development through research, capacity-building, and knowledge exchange.

IIM Udaipur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoSPI's Data Informatics & Innovation Division to serve as a Knowledge Partner for the Data Innovation Lab. The collaboration will engage students, researchers, and faculty in solving real-world statistical challenges, fostering innovative solutions, and promoting knowledge exchange in data analytics and applied statistics. The partnership will also support capacity-building initiatives through hackathons, workshops, and collaborative research.

Further, IIM Udaipur, through its Centre for Development Policy and Management (CDPM), signed a Joint Statement of Intent (SOI) with NITI Aayog's DMEO. This partnership focuses on advancing India's monitoring and evaluation ecosystem by adapting global best practices to the Indian context, developing toolkits and curricula, and conducting training programs for policymakers, practitioners, and researchers. CDPM will also provide technical assistance for evaluations, data collection, and the development of monitoring systems for ministries and state governments.

Together, these collaborations aim to:

- Foster innovation and problem-solving in India's statistical and policy ecosystem.

- Build an ecosystem for data-driven governance, evidence-based policymaking, and impactful program evaluations.

- Enhance the capacities of students, faculty, policymakers, and practitioners through joint training, research, and knowledge exchange initiatives.

- Bridge academia and policy by bringing global expertise into the Indian context while addressing local challenges.

IIM Udaipur has also become an empanelled member under Anusandhan Mitra in collaboration with Bhashini, the National Language Translation Mission. The initiative aims to advance AI and ML for Indian languages by creating regional hubs, strengthening datasets for under-represented languages, fostering research in speech and language technologies, and building skills among students and researchers to co-develop innovative language solutions with local communities.

Commenting on these strategic partnerships, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, said:

"Our collaborations with MoSPI, NITI Aayog's DMEO, and Bhashini reflect IIM Udaipur's vision of being a future-facing institution that creates meaningful social impact. By combining academic strength, policy imperatives, and technological innovation, we aim to strengthen India's data and evaluation ecosystem while advancing AI-driven solutions for linguistic diversity and inclusion."

These agreements position IIM Udaipur as a key knowledge partner in advancing national priorities, while reinforcing its role in contributing to evidence-based policymaking, innovation, and governance reforms in India.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

