IIM Udaipur's Centre for Development Policy and Management and CoLab Join Forces for Groundbreaking Development Research Partnership

PRNewswire Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CoLab, a Bengaluru-based research and design consulting firm, to collaborate on a wide range of research and public policy initiatives. This MoU aims to foster joint efforts in development research, policy formulation, and management to address critical societal challenges. Under this partnership, IIM Udaipur's Centre for Development Policy and Management (CDPM) and CoLab will work together on fieldwork, research, and other projects focused on bringing about positive social change across India. The collaboration will also focus on organising seminars, webinars, and conferences to enhance knowledge sharing and promote public awareness on development policy issues and the importance of research and evidence in the development ecosystem.

CDPM at IIM Udaipur is a Centre of Excellence renowned for its cuttiedge development-focused research. CDPM bridges the gap between development studies and management, offering practical insights to policymakers, corporates, NGOs, international development organisations, and social entrepreneurs. On the other hand, CoLab works at the intersection of innovation, futuristic design, and pushing boundaries. CoLab's mission is to empower the ecosystem in designing high-impact, innovative, and scalable solutions for sustainable development.

"This partnership represents a significant for us, as we combine our expertise in public policy and development research. Together, we are committed to developing impactful solutions that address key societal needs," said Prof. Saurabh Gupta, Co-Head of CDPM.

Aishwarya Rastogi, Director of CoLab, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with IIM Udaipur's CDPM to advance research that can drive meaningful social impact. This MoU provides a unique opportunity to leverage the strengths of both organizations in tackling complex policy issues and developing practical solutions for the betterment of society."

The collaboration will involve joint projects with external agencies, with both institutions leveraging their collective expertise to pursue shared goals in public policy and development. On this occasion, CDPM Co-Heads Professors Saurabh Gupta and Dina Banerjee, along with CDPM members, Professors Harsh Jha, Nidhi Agarwal, Pradeep K. Hota, and CDPM Manager Shaurya Gupta, were present. Joining them from CoLab were Director Aishwarya Rastogi and team members Akhil S. Kashinath and Harikrishnan.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527705/Research_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/4933063/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)