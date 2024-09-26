Imarticus Learning's Data Science & Analytics program sees 100 per cent rise in YoY inquiries

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 26: Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education company, has reported a 100% year-on-year increase in enquiries for its 100% Job Assured Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Analytics. This surge reflects the growing need for professionals to upskill and adapt to India's evolving data economy, where digitisation has positioned data as a core asset for growth across industries. The program has seen a 70% increase in enrolments with a balanced 56:44 male-to-female ratio. It is reshaping how professionals approach data science. The success is further amplified by word-of-mouth referrals from previous batches, driving interest as graduates share their positive experiences with friends and relatives. With over 300 completed batches across 15 centers, the program highlights its wide-reaching impact.

The program's 100% job assurance offering remains a defining feature; it provides a degree of security that only a few others can match in today's rapidly changing field of education. Beyond job assurance, the program equips learners with a nuanced understanding of emerging technologies, touching on critical topics like the ethics of AI, data privacy regulations, and the limits of automation. This comprehensive approach not only enhances their technical skills but also instils loterm confidence in their career paths.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and Managing Director of Imarticus Learning, commented, "We're not just teaching data science; we are teaching data science professionals to dream a little, to question the utility of data, to challenge what it is they're being given and question how they could explore the next horizon of these emerging technologies. Our growth reflects that people now want more than just an employability skill; they want insightful learning experiences in the world of data."

Imarticus Learning's intensive career services, including mock interviews, personalised career mentoring, and national-level data science hackathons, have been vital in driving this placement success. The fact that the cuttiedge job-oriented curriculum includes topics like machine learning, deep learning and dynamic programming makes them job-ready for a variety of roles ranging from Data Scientist to Business Analyst to Machine Learning Engineer and more.

Moreover, the 6-month program boasts a network of over 3500+ global hiring partners, including industry leaders like Infosys, Wipro, Genpact, J.P. Morgan, Deloitte, PwC, and Accenture, among others, actively recruiting Imarticus Learning graduates. The program also includes 10 guaranteed interviews. However, its experiential learning model puts Imarticus Learning above the rest. The program features 300+ hours of learning and more than 25 live business projects across sectors to orient learners to professionally apply data science to live industry challenges.

The curriculum also goes beyond what is standard, including the use of hands-on experience with 10+ tools like Power BI, Tableau, Scikit-learn, Spark, and Hadoop and encouraging learners to solve live, complex problems via hackathons involving small teams, in essence, teaching students in a data-infused world how to interrogate data and what it can tell them. In a fast-evolving industry where skills from a few months ago may no longer be sufficient, Imarticus is committed to preparing its learners for the current trends and an adaptable future.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leadiedge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

