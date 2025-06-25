Immunity and Intellect: Manipal Hospital Hebbal Champions Senior Health with Spell Bee Competition and Adult Vaccination Awareness

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: India is now experiencing a rise in the proportion of elderly individuals, thanks to advancements in healthcare that have led to increased life expectancy. This has resulted in the necessity for comprehensive health initiatives aimed at chronic illness management, preventive care improvement, and mental well-being enhancement. In acknowledgment of this, Manipal Hospital Hebbal arranged the Senior Spell Bee Competition - for Cognitive Health on June 21, 2025, as part of its Manipal Community Connect initiative. The event sought to foster cognitive engagement among older adults while also tackling an important yet frequently neglected issue--vaccination for adults.

The event united 80 lively seniors, all enthusiastic about stimulating their minds and honoring the pleasures of lifelong learning. Dr. Neeraj Chopda, Consultant - Critical Care, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, graced the occasion and interacted closely with the attendees. While applauding the spirit of the participants, he also took the opportunity to raise awareness about adult vaccination--a key pillar of preventive healthcare in the elderly.

He noted, "While most people are aware of childhood vaccinations, adult vaccination is an aspect of health that remains under-discussed and often neglected. With aging, our immune systems become less robust, increasing our susceptibility to infections. Vaccines for conditions such as influenza, pneumonia, shingles, and tetanus can serve as a protective barrier, particularly for older adults. We must move past misunderstandings and accept vaccines as a crucial means of achieving healthier, longer lives." During the event Dr. Neeraj took the time to respond to the worries and uncertainties expressed by numerous participants regarding adult vaccines. He dispelled prevalent misconceptions and underscored their importance in enhancing immunity, averting hospital admissions, and lowering the chances of complications among older adults.

The competition created a vibrant atmosphere, filled with camaraderie and intellectual excitement, as participants showcased their spelling skills and mental agility. The event not only highlighted the importance of cognitive stimulation in aging but also provided a platform for meaningful social engagement among seniors, seamlessly blending fun with awareness. Participants walked away not just with applause and prizes, but also with a renewed understanding of how preventive care can empower them in their golden years.

Through such innovative events, Manipal Hospital Hebbal continues its commitment to building health-literate, connected communities--where care extends beyond consultation rooms, and every individual, irrespective of age, is encouraged to stay active, informed, and protected.

