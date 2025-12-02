ImmunoACT announces partnership with Mango Sciences to bring the world's first bridge financing plan and value-based offering for CAR-T therapy for cancer patients in India

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: ImmunoAdoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT), the Mumbai, India-based pioneering research and cell and gene therapy development company, announced a strategic partnership with Mango Sciences, Inc., the Boston, US, and Bengaluru, IN-based data and AI company, to expand access and affordability of ImmunoACT's NexCAR19TM chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) for leukaemia and lymphoma . The partnership will enable patients to avail easy 0% interest EMI plans of up to 10 lakhs to cover the cost of CAR-T. Additionally, a value-based offering of up to ₹10 lakhs can also be availed by clinically eligible patients.

NexCAR19TM is a first-of-its-kind product that has given patients in India access to this lifesaving, leading-edge therapy at an affordable price, and this partnership is aimed at making this treatment accessible for more patients in India. The Mango Sciences plan benefit will be available initially at select health care facilities to patients who take NexCAR19TM.

Dr Rahul Purwar, Founder ImmunoACT states, "We are delighted to partner with Mango to improve access & affordability for patients who need NexCAR19. The programs shall significantly help patients to afford our therapy, and are outcome based, demonstrating our conviction and evidence of NexCAR19's efficacy and safety."

"We are excited to bring our Value Based offerings to CAR-T - a global first. We aim to utilise data science and technology to ensure patients can access the latest innovations in oncology. Together with ImmunoACT, we are committed to improving access to innovative treatments, such as CAR-T, to improve the paradigm of cancer outcomes." Dr Mohit Misra, Founder & CEO of Mango Sciences

About ImmunoACT

ImmunoACT is a cell and gene therapy company that was incubated at IIT Bombay with a mission to provide affordable access to novel autologous CAR-T cell therapies for cancer treatment. It received Market Authorization from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization ("CDSCO") in October 2023 for its lead product, namely, Actalycabtagene autoleucel (hereinafter referred to as "NexCAR19"). With a rapidly expanding pipeline beginning with blood cancers, the Company is working to expand its portfolio in solid tumours and autoimmune disorders, enabling medical professionals to provide patients with effective cancer therapy as an alternative to traditional chemotherapy, biologics, and bone marrow transplants. Visit: https://immunoact.com/

About Mango Sciences:

Mango Sciences is a healthcare data and AI technology company dedicated to transforming patient care through advanced data analytics and solutions. Founded by industry veterans with extensive experience in healthcare, life sciences, and data analytics, Mango Sciences is driven by a passion for improving patient representation and access to comprehensive healthcare. Mango Sciences' Value Based offering program is a pioneering program that reduces financial burden on cancer patients paying out-of-pocket and also allows pharmaceutical innovators to expand access to their products in a scalable and sustainable manner.

Interested HCP's & Providers may visit: https://mangosciences.com/ or call Toll Free number 1800-5323-265 for further information

