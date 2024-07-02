InCorp Global and Deakin University announce new GIFT City partnership

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 2: Australia-based Deakin University and InCorp Global have announced an important strategic partnership as Deakin prepares to welcome the first intake of students at its International Campus at GIFT City. Set to commence courses in July 2024, Deakin University will be the first international educational institution to establish a presence at India's prestigious GIFT City.

This opening of the GIFT City campus marks a significant milestone for Deakin University, reinforcing its commitment to global education and fostering academic excellence beyond borders. InCorp Global, leveraging its expertise as a trusted advisor, has played a pivotal role in facilitating Deakin University's seamless entry and operation within GIFT City, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Highlighting the benefits of its GIFT City entry, John Bolton, Executive Director, GIFT City Branch Campus at Deakin University, Australia said, "With GIFT City's strategic benefits, we see potential for growth and expansion. Our GIFT City campus opens doors for Indian students to access our state-of-the-art programs facilitated by our world-class faculty, without having to move away from home."

Commenting on the collaboration with InCorp Global, John Bolton added, "From providing strategic advice to post-set-up services, InCorp is playing an important role in facilitating our operations into GIFT City. Beyond the establishment phase, we are utilising their ongoing support through a range of advisory services, including taxation and regulatory compliances."

India CEO at InCorp Global, Manish Modi, emphasised their commitment to GIFT City. He said, "We are proud to have been an advisory partner to Deakin University for the first International Branch Campus in GIFT City. This partnership underscores our expertise in the dynamic regulatory environment at GIFT City. Our experience in India Entry Services enables us to offer a seamless experience for global businesses looking to expand not only in GIFT City, but across India."

InCorp Global, a Singapore-based professional services firm, advises global organizations to setup and operate seamlessly across multiple jurisdictions across Asia-Pacific, including in GIFT City. InCorp Global has an office in GIFT City, with on-ground experts available to support clients.

About Deakin University

Deakin is an Australian public university established in 1974. It is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide for innovation, world-class facilities, and teaching. Deakin is known for its academics, research excellence, and high-quality courses. The university commenced its South Asia operations in 1994 in New Delhi.

About InCorp Global

InCorp Global is a Singapore-headquartered corporate services firm with 1500+ professionals across the Asia Pacific region. In India, InCorp offers a wide range of corporate professional services including Advisory, Assurance, Taxation, Outsourcing and Sustainability. InCorp has offices across Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and GIFT City in India.

Media Inquiries

