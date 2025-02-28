India Assist Reflects on Mahakumbh 2025 Experience with Tech-Enabled Travel and Safety Assistance

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: As the sacred waters of the Sangam return to their quiet flow and the echoes of hymns fade, Mahakumbh 2025 leaves behind both - spiritual awakenings, alongside a remarkable story of seamless travel and safety, thanks to the pioneering efforts of India Assist.

With millions of pilgrims gathering from across the world, managing such an event required more than traditional crowd control - it needed structured, real-time assistance. In collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, India Assist operated Tourist Information Centres (TICs) across key locations, including railway stations, the airport, and within the Kumbh Mela grounds. These hubs proved to be lifelines for pilgrims, offering travel guidance, lost-and-found services, multilingual support, emergency assistance, and real-time distress resolution.

The scale of assistance was unprecedented. Over 50,000 travellers received direct support from India Assist's on-ground teams. Seventeen families who had lost their loved ones in the vast crowds were safely reunited. Fraud cases were resolved in real-time, preventing distress among unsuspecting travellers. Pilgrims struggling with accommodation and transport confusion were guided correctly, ensuring their spiritual experience remained undisturbed.

For many, the TICs were a lot more than information booths. They became centers of trust and reassurance. The 150 trained personnel stationed across these locations worked tirelessly, blending human warmth with tech-enabled efficiency. From elderly devotees needing assistance to international visitors hovering through an unfamiliar landscape, every traveller found reliable support at their fingertips.

Reflecting on the initiative's success, Harish Khatri, Founder of India Assist, shared, "Mahakumbh is an emotion to us, a journey of faith. Our mission was to ensure that this experience remained pure and uninterrupted by logistical challenges. Through integrating structured assistance with advanced technology, we created a support system that not only aided pilgrims but also set a precedent for future large-scale religious gatherings. The response has been overwhelming, and we are proud to have contributed to a safer, more organised Mahakumbh."

As Mahakumbh 2025 concludes, India Assist's efforts have redefined how large-scale pilgrimages can be managed in the modern era. The success of this initiative proves that when tradition meets innovation, spiritual journeys become smoother, safer, and more fulfilling. With this milestone, India Assist has established a new benchmark for pilgrim assistance, setting the stage for future collaborations that ensure every traveller out of faith or leisure - is supported at every step.

