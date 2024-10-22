India CSR & ESG Summit 2024 Concludes Its 11th Edition with 3,000+ Delegates, Doing Good for Bharat Awards, and CSR & ESG Outlook Report Launch

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 22: The 11th edition of India CSR & ESG Summit (ICES) 2024, a CSRBOX initiative, has concluded its 3-day immersive forum with 50+ sessions comprising masterclasses, keynotes, and panel discussions on the present and future of social impact and ESG in India. The Summit was graced by 3000+ sector visionaries, thought leaders, professionals and change-makers committed to shaping the future of the Indian impact ecosystem through CSR, sustainability, and social impact. The annual gathering, conceptualised and executed by Impact Practice by CSRBOX, commemorates the stories of responsible corporate citizenship with leaders from the world of CSR and beyond.

The India CSR & ESG Summit 2024 was officially inaugurated by Shri Haribhau Bagade, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, in the presence of key leaders including S.D. Shibulal, Co-Founder of Infosys and Founder, Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, Smt. Kranti E. Khobragade (IRS), Deputy Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Smt. V. Vidyavathi, IAS, Secretary of Tourism, Government of India.

The event saw participation from distinguished government officials, including Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Goa; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India; and Shri Anurag Thakur, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha - Hamirpur), Government of India.

In his keynote address Shri Haribhau Bagade Ji, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, shared, "Today, we are all gathered on this significant platform for the 11th India CSR & ESG Summit. This event is not only the largest CSR summit in Asia, but for the past decade, it has served as a powerful medium to advance our responsibilities toward society and the environment. With the continued support of CSRBOX, numerous companies have made valuable contributions to social upliftment, and their efforts are steering CSR in a meaningful direction. This summit has become a confluence of ideas, collaborations, and solutions, which will inspire further progress in the field of CSR and ESG."

Adding to this, Bhomik Shah, Founder & CEO of CSRBOX, remarked, "The India CSR & ESG Summit, is our effort to instil connections, a sense of shared responsibility and set the right example by spotlighting the stories and experiences of committed professionals and organisations in social impact. By congregating them over a common platform, and rewarding them for their contributions, we hope to inspire collective action towards creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for all. "

CSRBOX proudly presented the India CSR Outlook Report (ICOR) 2024, offering a comprehensive analysis of CSR spending trends among 301 of India's leading companies. The report explored key areas such as CSR compliance, sector-wise investments, and corporate priorities, while also providing insights from non-profit organisations on funding sources, partnerships, and monitoring practices. As CSR evolves beyond statutory requirements, the report highlighted its growing role in driving strategic social impact across the country.

The 11th edition of the India CSR & ESG Summit 2024 culminated in a powerful exchange of ideas, insights, and collaborations, reaffirming the commitment of India's CSR and ESG community to drive social impact and sustainability. With over 3000 attendees and 50+ sessions, the Summit set the stage for a future-focused dialogue on responsible corporate citizenship, innovation, and sustainable growth. As the curtains close on this year's event, the conversations and connections forged here will undoubtedly fuel the next wave of transformative change in India's impact ecosystem, setting a precedent for years to come.

For more information on The India CSR & ESG Summit 2024, please visit www.indiacsrsummit.in.

