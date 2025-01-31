India Goes Green with Ecozaar: A One-Stop Shop for EV Scooters & Rooftop Solar Panels

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Ecozaar, India's first fully integrated marketplace for green products was officially launched in Bangalore on January 27, 2025. Born from Ecofy's vision for a sustainable future, this platform seamlessly integrates two essential eco-friendly solutions -- Electric Vehicles - Two Wheelers (EVs) and Rooftop Solar (RTS) systems to make green living simple and accessible for everyone.

Ecozaar first and foremost aims to provide the right information about various green products without being just too preachy about sustainability, it not only focuses on educating its consumers about the economic value or savings but also suggests the right product-based need, usage & lifestyle. It also enables its consumers to make smart choices whether it is a full payment purchase, securing a fully digital loan, subscriptions for short-term usage, or a hassle-free exchange.

The intuitive calculators designed with a lot of research around range & capacity for electric 2-wheelers and climatic, geographical & electricity consumption for rooftop solar, give its consumers an unambiguous, honest, and clear output helping consumers make the right choices.

The platform is designed for a hassle-free experience and collaborates with major manufacturers and local partners to ensure a memorable purchasing experience. Ecozaar also assists with all post-purchase documentation, such as RTO registration, and solar installation, ensuring a smooth transition to greener choices. Committed to accessibility, Ecozaar has partnered with leading financial institutions and insurance providers to offer flexible financing options, including full payment plans, easy loans, insurance, and subscription models.

In the near future, the platform also aims to provide easy financing options like working capital, inventory funding, etc. to the MSMEs participating on the platform enabling and empowering them to participate in India's clean energy revolution.

Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO-Eversource and Vice Chairman-Everstone Group said, "The launch of Ecozaar, Ecofy's digital marketplace for green products, marks a significant step toward accelerating India's transition to sustainable living. By integrating electric mobility and rooftop solar solutions into a seamless platform, The platform empowers consumers to make informed green choices, driving large-scale adoption of clean technologies."

Kartik Gupta, CEO of Ecozaar, stated, "Ecozaar is not just a marketplace; it's a movement aimed at redefining sustainable living for every Indian household. We are dedicated to debunking the myths that green choices are complicated or costly. With Ecozaar, making eco-friendly decisions--whether purchasing an electric scooter or installing rooftop solar panels--is as simple as clicking a button."

Rajashree Nambiar, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Ecofy, said, "In just a short span of time, Ecofy has become the preferred retail digital lender for green assets. Drawing on Ecofy's market experience in the last two years and over 60,000 customers onboarded, we recognized the need for an integrated platform combining discovery and sales--leading to the creation and launch of Ecozaar. Ecozaar will currently empower households in four cities (Bangalore/Chennai for EV Purchases, Ahmedabad/Pune for Rooftop Solar purchases), with plans to expand nationwide, to help consumers choose sustainable options that are good for both their wallets and the planet. It is a key step toward our vision of making green finance accessible and eco-friendly living a reality for millions of Indians."

About Ecozaar:

Ecozaar is India's first green marketplace dedicated to simplifying sustainable living by offering hassle-free discovery and purchase experience for EV Scooters, and rooftop solar installations. The platform empowers users to adopt eco-friendly choices without compromise. Committed to transparency and innovation, Ecozaar is paving the way for a cleaner, greener India. Ecozaar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ecofy.

For more information about Ecozaar's offerings, exchange programs, and launch promotions, please visit Ecozaar.in

About Ecofy:

Promoted by Eversource Capital, Ecofy's vision is to be a catalyst in accelerating the transition towards a net zero-carbon world. It partners with individuals and small businesses who want to reduce their carbon footprint and restore balance to the planet. Ecofy offers loans for Electric Vehicles (Two- and three-wheelers), rooftop solar, and small-medium enterprises providing an E2E digital experience.

To know more, visit the official Ecofy website: https://www.ecofy.co.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecofyfinance/

