India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India's next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: India's automotive sector is set to witness the launch of IIMS, a new large scale industry platform with the announcement of the India International Motor Show 2026. The first edition of the show will be held from 24th to 26th April 2026 at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre.

IIMS is being organised by the Percept Group in alignment with leading Automotive industry Associations.

Positioned as a comprehensive B2B and B2C platform, the India International Motor Show is designed to bring the entire motor vehicle ecosystem under one roof. The show will span passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric and hybrid mobility, auto components, accessories, auto care, aftermarket solutions, service technologies, and allied mobility services.

IIMS 2026 is being structured as a business focused industry marketplace supported by large scale consumer engagement. Over three days, the event will host OEM unveilings, future mobility showcases, Tier 1 sourcing zones, curated B2B matchmaking, investor interactions, and live demonstrations. The platform is expected to attract OEMs, suppliers, technology firms, start ups, MSMEs, fleet operators, investors, policy makers, and consumers from across India and overseas.

Designed to international exhibition standards, IIMS 2026 will comprise a multi layered format. A large-scale exhibition will showcase new vehicle launches, advanced technologies, mechanisms, and fixtures. A structured knowledge conference will bring together policy makers, global experts, and industry leaders to discuss localisation, supply chain resilience, clean energy transition, connected mobility, cyber security, and India's expanding role in global automotive manufacturing.

The programme will also include focused workshops and master classes on electric mobility adoption, sustainability, digital transformation, service technologies, and aftermarket growth. Structured B2B meetings will enable direct engagement between buyers, sellers, manufacturers, suppliers, and investors. For consumers and enthusiasts, the show will feature live test drive tracks, EV charging demonstrations, and interactive product studios offering first hand experience of emerging mobility solutions.

The Industry support for IIMS 2026 reflects broad sector endorsement. Supporting associations include India Economic Development Association, SME Chamber of India, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana, Federation of Tourist Taxi Operators, Indian Tourist Transporters Association,

Global Chamber Goa, Society for Smart e Mobility, India Chamber of International Business, and All India Association of Industries.

Senior industry leaders supporting the initiative include Aarti Neemkar, President, IEDA, Deepak Naik, President, MBMS, Malik Patel, President, FOTTO, Mohan Goyal, Zonal Chairman, ITTA, Manpreet Singh, President, ICIB, Vijay Kalantri, President, AIAI, and Chandrakant Salunke, Chairman, SME Chamber of India.

Navi Mumbai has been selected as the host city in view of its rapid emergence as a major commercial and infrastructure node. The newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport, CIDCO's mobility upgrades, and expanding last mile connectivity provide the scale and access required for an exhibition of this magnitude. The location also addresses a long standing gap for a world class automotive platform in Western India.

"India International Motor Show 2026 is conceived as a definitive convergence point for the mobility ecosystem, where innovation translates into real market opportunity," said Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE. "Western India has long lacked a world-class automotive platform, and we at Percept recognised this gap early. With our proven expertise in creating high-impact automotive experiences and industry IPs, we are excited to anchor this showcase in Navi Mumbai. Backed by the city's rapidly advancing infrastructure and a sharp programme of launches, dialogues and live tech demonstrations, IIMS 2026 will ignite new collaborations, accelerate growth, and establish a powerful new hub for future mobility in India."

Said Tejinder Singh, Project Director & GM, Percept ICE, "IIMS 2026 will be a business-first motor show, blending curated trade programming with spectacular brand experiences. With Percept's event capabilities and CIDCO's infrastructural vision, this edition will set a new benchmark for automotive exhibitions in India."

"Navi Mumbai offers the scale and strategic access that the automotive industry needs now - a connected gateway to Mumbai and to rapidly expanding markets across western and southern India," said Anuj Wadhwa, CEO, Cidco Exhibition Centre. "Our infrastructure priorities are aligned to support world-class exhibitions such as IIMS and to create meaningful economic impact for the region."

"IIMS 2026 marks a timely and much-needed step in unifying India's fast-evolving automotive ecosystem," said Aarti Neemkar, President India Economic Development Association (IEDA). "For OEMs, suppliers, and technology leaders, this platform will serve as an accelerant, enabling deeper alignment, faster collaborations, and a clearer roadmap toward global competitiveness. The industry has long needed a common stage in Western India, and IIMS fills that gap with the right scale, intent, and industry focus."

"India's mobility transition demands a platform where cutting-edge EV, energy, and autonomous technologies can be experienced first-hand by both businesses and consumers," noted V Senthil Kumar, President, The Society for Smart E-Mobility (SSEM).

"IIMS 2026 will deliver the opportunity with its innovation-led format, test-drive ecosystems, and technology showcases, this show will help accelerate adoption, attract investment, and spotlight India's leadership in next-generation clean mobility." Said Mohan Goyal, Zonal Chairman, India Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA).

"Locating IIMS 2026 in Navi Mumbai is a strategic milestone for the industry," said Deepak Naik, Chairman, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana (MBMS). "Mumbai has always been a critical market for mobility and investment, yet it lacked a world-class motor show and Navi Mumbai offers unmatched accessibility and capacity. This edition will finally give Western India the showcase it deserves and will draw global attention to the region's automotive potential."

With over four decades of shaping India's automotive narrative, Percept Group has delivered high impact launches, dealer ecosystems, auto expos, and consumer engagement platforms for leading global and Indian automotive brands. This experience forms the foundation for the conceptualization, planning, designing and production of IIMS as a globally benchmarked automotive platform.

Early exhibitor bookings and visitor registrations are now open. For exhibitor enquiries and visitor registration, visit indiainternationalmotorshow.in

Contact:

- Tejinder Singh

- Project Director & GM

- Percept Limited

- Mobile: +91 9970159012

- Email: tejinder.singh-c@perceptindia.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)