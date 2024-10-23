India is the most represented country on the annual Meaningful Business 100 award for the third consecutive year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Meaningful Business, a global organisation dedicated to helping purpose-driven leaders succeed, has announced its annual Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) - with India the most represented country for the third consecutive year.

Curated by an expert panel of 30 judges representing organisations including Google, the United Nations, the Rockefeller Foundation, Arm, Mastercard and Temasek, winners were selected from over 850 global nominations from 80+ countries. These outstanding social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability leaders and impact investors were scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability.

18 of India's most progressive business leaders will now be included in a year-round award programme, in which they gain access to a global peer network, investment opportunities, capacity-building resources, and pro-bono services. The programme is supported by leading organisations including Hogan Lovells, Babson College, Kenya Climate Ventures and our Investment Partner for India, Green Frontier Capital.

Commenting on this year's winners, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said, "Congratulations to the Indian leaders recognised on this year's MB100 for demonstrating the transformative power of combining profit with purpose. Their work addresses critical social and environmental challenges across the country, highlighting India's role as a global hub for impactful innovation. As a key focus market for us, we are excited to support these visionary leaders as they continue to scale their solutions and achieve remarkable milestones in driving positive change."

Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Managing Partner of Green Frontier Capital, and one of the Indian representatives on the judging panel, said: "Indian founders stand at the vanguard of innovation, skillfully merging purpose with profit to tackle pressing local and global challenges like climate change and inequality. The MB100 celebrates their remarkable contributions, and at Green Frontier Capital, we are proud to support these visionary leaders as they champion sustainable change and create lasting value for a more equitable future."

The 2024 MB100 winners from India are (in alphabetical order):

1. Akshita Sachdeva, Co-Founder, Trestle Labs

2. Amit Singha, Founder, Anuprerna

3. Andrew Almack, Co-Founder & CEO, Plastics For Change

4. Avishek Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Caspian Debt

5. Ayan S R, Founder & Director, Katidhan

6. Dhiraj Dolwani, Co-Founder & CEO, B2R Technologies

7. Divya Rathod, Founder, Silverynanos Innovations

8. Ganesh Shankar, Founder & CEO, FluxGen

9. Hunny Bhagchandani, Founder, Torchit

10. Kanishk Negi, Sustainable Procurement Director, Schneider Electric

11. Manish Kumar Meena, Founder, Verdant Impact

12. Neha Jain, Founder & CEO, Zerocircle Alternatives

13. Pavithra YS, Founder & Managing Director, Vindhya e-Infomedia

14. Priya Naik, Founder & CEO, Samhita

15. Rahul Nainani, Co-Founder & CEO, ReCircle

16. Ravi Bhushan Gupta, CEO, RuralShores Business Services

17. Vikram Goel, Founder & Director, Incredible Devices

18. Yogesh Kumar, Founder, Even Cargo

Find out more about the Indian and global winners, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100-2024/

Meaningful Business:

Meaningful Business exists to help purpose-driven leaders succeed. The community consists of social entrepreneurs, CEOs, impact investors, sustainability heads, humanitarian leaders and academics across 140+ countries, cutting across geography, sector, cause and company size. The platform is designed to help these individuals succeed by providing access to knowledge, connections and resources that help them overcome their key challenges. To learn more, visit: https://meaningful.business/.

Green Frontier Capital:

Green Frontier Capital, pioneering as a pre-eminent VC, maintains a strong presence in both the U.S. and India. The firm centres around companies that are contributing innovations in the Green industries, including AgTech, Renewable energies, biofuels, waste management, clean water and sustainable lifestyles. The vision of the company is to grow as a leading tool in the venture capital space, specifically in innovations working to combat climate change, not just in India but across global markets.

