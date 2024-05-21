India Leadership Conclave 2024 Power Brand Awards 2024 Conferred to Top Business Leaders

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Nation's most awaited & prestigious 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024 witnessed some of the biggest names in the corporate world on Saturday, 18th May 2024, Hotel Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai, India. The timing of hosting this historic & iconic conclave titled "Governance" - India @ 2047 - The Big Picture assumed tremendous significance as India's 2024 General election kicked off with major implications for the world's biggest democracy. Top leaders of the country addressed at the iconic conclave & India Leadership Conclave's annual Awards currently in 13th year were presented to the top industry leaders.

Actress Leslie Tripathy anchored the grand conclave. Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group, Founder, India Leadership Conclave addressed the powerful gatherings in his welcome address. Sanjay Asher, Senior partner, Crawford Bayley & Co presented India's Corporate Growth Story: Global Outlook. Nikhil Desai, International Motivator, Trainer & Coach made an inspirational talk on Managing Stress in Turbulent Times. Dr. Satya Vadlamani enlightened the audience on Addressing Malnutrition in India: Progress, Challenges, And The Path Forward. Mehul Pandya spoke on The Future landscape of The Credit Rating Agencies in India. Dr.Vishal Gupta presented Diabetes & You. The highlight of the conclave was panel discussion on India @ 47: The Big Picture with the panel speakers Dhiren Sharma, Co-founder, Aegte Lifescience, Sushant Raorane, Co-founder & Director, Adroit Biomed Limited, Ms. Nabomita Majumdar, Corporate HR Mentor, Sumana Iyenger, Co-founder & CEO, Goavega Software. The Conclave debated Bharat - The Suffocation of Democracy in India. Truth Vs Hype with Dr Satya Brahma, Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group in Conversation with Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist.

Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said, "India Leadership Conclave's objective is very simple & clear. We don't follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research; experts' advice & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized."

Satya Further said, "India Leadership Conclave's selection criteria is time tested & transparent. Our robust voting mechanism is aimed at bringing a public consensus of the mood of the nation. The Jury & Organizing Committee have taken every possible step to ensure fair selection."

Conceptualized & instituted in the year 2009 by India's most respected journalist Dr Satya Brahma, India Leadership Conclave Awards are meant to highlight & celebrate those individuals & companies who've risen to the top of their business against all odds. These leadership awards are aimed at empowering the leaders who think differently. This recognition voted by the people of INDIA & subsequent by Jury Board reflect the Winners remarkable achievement & accomplishments as a leader of substance driven by passion, initiative & commitment to deliver excellence.

List of Award Winners at the 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024. The Coveted Trophy & Certificate of Excellence were presented by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai & Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Founder of India Leadership Conclave.

India's Most Valuable & Admired Credit Rating Enterprise 2024

CareEdge Ratings

Most Promising Healthcare Leader in Endocrinology & Diabetes 2024

Dr Vishal Gupta, Endocrinologist & Director, ADVANTAGE Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Centre

People's Choice Award for Favorite Reality TV Star 2024

ARSHI KHAN

India's Best Managed & Promising Start up Enterprise 2024

Medec Medicare Limited

India's Most Respected & Transformational Hotelier 2024

Nishin Thaslim, Founder & Chairman, Morickap Group of Companies

India's Most Valuable & Promising Enterprise in Big Data Development & Analytics IT Solutions 2024

Polestar Solutions & Services India Private Limited

Indian Affairs Innovative & Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

Rohan Shah, Founder & Director, Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Affairs Iconic Leader in Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment 2024

Sumana Iyengar, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Goavega Software India Private Limited

Indian Affairs Most Inspiring Face of Innovations in Jewellery Design 2024

Shweta Pathak, Founder, Aakarshan Gems and Jewels

Indian Affairs Most Innovative & Promising Face of Innovations 2024

Mehul Sharma, CEO & Founder, Signum Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Affairs Personality of the year 2024

Dr Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murlikrishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Innovative Women Entrepreneur in luxury Skincare & Makeup Brand 2024

Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte Lifescience

India's Most Admired & Valuable Company in Corporate Governance 2024

Star Cement Ltd.

Creative Jewellery Celebrity Brand Curator of The Year 2024

SHAHISTA RIZVI

Indian Affairs Most Promising Wealth Management Company of the Year 2024

Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Most Valuable & Innovative Dermatology Company 2024

Adroit Biomed Limited

Most Promising & Innovative Researcher of the Year 2024

Dr Nina Linde, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Excellence in NeuroCare

Dr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, Dr. Gandhi's Ayurveda

Most Promising NGO in Rural Development Programme for Marathwada Farmers

Global Vikas Trust

Global Academic Researcher of the Year

Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth FRSC, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Riga, Latvia

Inspiring Business Leadership Award

Tushar Bhajanka, Deputy Managing Director, Star Cement Ltd.

India's Best Managed & Most Admired Luxury Hotel Chains 2024

Pride Hotels Group

India's Most Promising IT Consulting & Services Enterprises 2024

Mindsprint Technologies Private Limited

