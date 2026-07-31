India's Best Design Students 2026 Recognises Emerging Talent Across the Country

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) has announced the winners of India's Best Design Students 2026, recognising promising young designers from institutions across the country. Their work reflects the growing depth of design education in India and the range of disciplines being explored by the next generation of designers.

Since 2015, India's Best Design Awards has recognised excellence across professional and academic design. The student category provides emerging designers with a national platform to present their work, gain recognition and connect with the wider design community.

"More than developing technical skills. Design education is about learning to observe, question and respond thoughtfully to the world around us. The students recognised this year have the curiosity, discipline and independent thinking needed to shape the future of design," said Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign and DesignIndia.

India's Best Design Students 2026

Aadit Deshpande - MIT Art, Design & Technology University, Pune

Anusha Malusare - National Institute of Design, Assam

Aswanth A - RLV Govt. College Of Music & Fine Arts, Ernakulam

Deekshita Pramod - National Institute of Design, Vijaywada

Deepesh Bhandari - National Institute of Design, Bhopal

Dhatri Srinivas - National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh

Dia Bhandari - National Institute of Design, Assam

Harsh Solanki - Whistling Woods International, Mumbai

Harshavardhan Pandian - National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Isha Saxena - Delhi Technological University (Formerly DCE), Delhi

Ishika Vasnani - Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune

Jay Upadhyaya - National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar

Kaira Mahajan - UnitedWorld Institute of Design (UID), Gandhinagar

Kanisha Shah - ISDI School of Design & Innovation, Mumbai

Khushi Chhajed - Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies, Mumbai

Manasi Sawant - Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Mithra Kumar - Sasi Creative Institute of Design, Coimbatore

Nandana Rijju - Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bangalore Prarambh Rajankar - National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhubaneswar Priya Rathod - National Institute of Design, Bangalore

Priyanka Parulekar - ITM Institute Of Design And Media, Mumbai

Reva Dalal - Institute of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

Safa Gavankar - ISDI School of Design & Innovation, Mumbai

Sai Boddeti - IDC School Of Design, Mumbai

Shashwat Alok - National Institute of Design, Bhopal

Sheil Joshi - Istituto Europeo di Design, Turin, Italy

Shreya Srinivas - RV University, Bengaluru

Tapala Nadamuni - Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur

Tejas Mallikarjun JR - Presidency University, Bengaluru

Varsha John - CEPT University, Ahmedabad

The winners will be honoured at The DesignIndia Show 2026, to be held on 29 August 2026 at The Westin, Pune.

About India's Best Design Awards

India's Best Design Awards has been recognising creative excellence and innovation in Indian design since 2015. Presented by IndiDesign, the awards celebrate designers, studios and organisations creating meaningful work across a wide range of design disciplines.

Event Details

Date: 29 August 2026

Venue: The Westin, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details please visit the links given below: The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

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